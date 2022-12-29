Insurgent-rocked Mozambique joins UN Security Council

Mozambique is to replace Kenya in January on the United Nations Security Council.

President Filipe Nyusi and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, discussed Mozambique's upcoming role.

Conflict in the Cabo Delgado province is going into its sixth year.

From 1 January, Mozambique will take up its place as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, replacing Kenya.

Also joining the council are Ecuador, Japan, Malta and Switzerland.

Mozambique, elected in June this year, won 192 country's votes to take up the seat.

In an interview with Euronews, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said, since about 60% of issues handled by the Security Council were African, the continent needed more representation.

Nyusi said that calling for two permanent seats for Africa on the Security Council, although a hard ask, would be part of his mission in 2023.

Mozambique's membership coincides with the country's insurgent-hit oil-and-gas-rich Cabo Delgado province's woes.

As such, Mozambique would probably make terrorism the focal point of its mission during its two-year term.

This is mainly because, with the help of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) and the Rwandan Defence Forces, the country is battling Islamic extremists who have waged war in Cabo Delgado since 2017.

According to the Security Council, the growth of terrorism is a major threat to international peace and security, currently felt most keenly in Africa.

The Lake Chad Basin project, in a concept paper, argues that going into 2023, "a common African Union-led approach (is) a matter of urgency".

This was because, since Islamic State and al-Qaeda leaders had been targeted and eliminated internationally, the terrorist groups had expanded and consolidated their African operations.

Jihad Analytics is a provider of comprehensive analysis of jihadist groups' online communications, ideology, leadership, and military operations.

Its review for 2022 identified 10 African countries that had experienced attacks, accounting for 50% of Jihadist attacks between January and October.

Mozambique joins the elite council, replacing Kenya which voted against the war in Ukraine at the UN General Assembly emergency session on 2 March.

For its part, Mozambique chose to sit on the fence by abstaining in the vote.

As such, for some, Mozambique is a potential partner of Russia widely condemned for the war in Ukraine.

Nyusi met with his US counterpart Joe Biden and US diplomats, like Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the US Africa Leaders Summit to discuss "shared goals, including our partnership under the US Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability and explored areas of cooperation".

Mozambique's upcoming role in the security council was also discussed.

The fight against insurgents

The Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) have a contingent of 2 500 soldiers and police operating in Cabo Delgado.

In December, the RDF received R345 million under the European Peace Facility (EPF).

SAMIM, which initially sent 2 000 troops, is also on the ground and received about R262 million from the EU.

The two armies operate separately and they have been urged to share intelligence and run joint missions if they are to succeed.

Since taking up positions in June 2021, the RDF has not announced any casualties on its side. Only information about successful operations has been made public.

On the other hand, SAMIM announced the death of seven soldiers, and the injuries of up to six, in the line of duty this year.

The engagement of the two forces in Mozambique has mostly concentrated on military operations against the insurgents, while generally ignoring compensation for victims, despite the widespread violations of human rights.

Since the beginning of the armed conflict in October 2017, about 4 000 people have died.

There are an estimated one million displaced individuals, some of whom are living in camps and unofficial settlements with little access to essentials, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).

In contravention of international human rights and humanitarian law, government forces have been linked to violations such as extrajudicial executions, arbitrary detention, sexual harassment, and mistreatment of detainees.

The majority of the victims were thought to have connections to Al-Shabaab, but most of those tried in court have been discharged due to lack of evidence.

