Is 'early Christmas' too good to be true? Malawi’s $6.8bn jackpot may not be all it seems

The Bank too stated the same through its spokesperson Sarah Bonmariage.

Presented with these findings, Mouhamadou, in a recorded interview with our Belgian partners, claimed they had filed accounts and promised to share copies, but ended up emailing a tax compliance certificate for 2018.

In a written response, a spokesperson for the Belgian government's finance office said the document from Bridgin had nothing to do with the filing of annual accounts, but "simply confirms receipt of the taxpayer's tax return".

