Israel still frozen out of AU observer status

  • Israel accuses South Africa and Algeria of being under Iran's influence.
  • "Apartheid" Israel blamed for the Israeli-Palestine conflict hence the diplomatic freeze.
  • Israel enjoyed observer status under the Organisation of African Unity, but that ended with the birth of the African Union.

Israel's observer status to the African Union (AU) remains suspended, a decision that has divided the AU into two camps amid chaos when an Israeli delegate was ejected from the AU summit on Saturday in Addis Ababa.

Sharon Bar-li, Israel's deputy director-general of the Africa division, was removed from the summit after she attempted to use a non-transferable accreditation that was for Israel’s ambassador to the AU, Aleli Admasu.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday at the end of the summit, AU commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said Israel's status remained suspended.

"Israel remains suspended until the case is deliberated on by member states," he said.

In 2021, Israel was given observer status to the AU but this was reversed after 21 of the AU’s 55 states, some of which were members of the League of Arab States and Southern African Development Community (SADC), opposed the decision because of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Historically Israel had observer status under the Organisation of African Unity which was replaced by the AU in 2002, but the new order decided against having Israel as a diplomatic partner.

Algeria, South Africa, and Zimbabwe were among the countries against Israel's readmission. 

Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, held bilateral talks with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on the sidelines of the AU Summit at the weekend.

Before the Summit, Ramtane Lamamra, Algeria's foreign affairs minister, was in South Africa on a diplomatic visit.

Reports in Algeria claimed he was there as part of the lobby against Israel.

Countries that support Israel's bid include Morocco, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Eswatini, Malawi, and Zambia.

After Saturday's furore, Israel blamed South Africa and Algeria for their diplomat's ejection, alleging that the two countries were under "Iranian influence".

Iran has for years called for international action on "apartheid" Israel.

Countries with AU observer status are China, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Kuwait, Greece and Palestine.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

