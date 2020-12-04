04 Dec

add bookmark

Jihadists kill 25 soldiers in Mozambique's restive north

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Soldiers from the Mozambican army patrol the streets on 7 March 2018 in Mocimboa da Praia, Mozambique, after security in the area was increased, following a two-day attack from suspected islamists.
Soldiers from the Mozambican army patrol the streets on 7 March 2018 in Mocimboa da Praia, Mozambique, after security in the area was increased, following a two-day attack from suspected islamists.
PHOTO: Adrien Barbier/AFP
  • Dozens of soldiers were killed in recent weeks in Mozambique 
  • "The terrorists let the military cars into an area of dense forest and then opened fire with heavy weapons... causing huge casualties in our forces," a senior military official said
  • Details about the militants are sketchy. They call themselves al-Shabaab but have no known link to the group of that name operating in Somalia

Maputo - Islamist militants in Mozambique killed two dozen soldiers in an ambush attack, military sources told AFP, a significant show of force against the military's struggle to quell an insurgency in the north.

A shadowy jihadist group has wreaked havoc in the northern Cabo Delgado region since 2017, targeting villages and towns in a bid to establish an Islamist caliphate.

The insurgents grew bolder this year and took control of large swathes of territory which the army has so far failed to regain.

Militants ambushed a group of soldiers driving through the district of Muidumbe on Sunday and opened fire on the group, killing at least 25.

Two military sources only confirmed the attack in recent days on condition of anonymity.

"The terrorists let the military cars into an area of dense forest and then opened fire with heavy weapons... causing huge casualties in our forces," a senior military official told AFP on Thursday in the capital Maputo.

"We had 25 men killed and dozens more injured," he said, adding that the attackers retreated back into the forest after the assault.

A second military official confirmed the ambush on Friday and said that attacks with that high a number of casualties have become more common.

"It is strange how the terrorists have accurate information about the movement of the government forces," said the official, who is based the Cabo Delgado district of Palma.

"Attacks like this... profoundly affect the morale of the troops," he said.

Also Read | How the extremist situation in Mozambique affects SA

It has become increasingly difficult to communicate with Cabo Delgado as militants have destroyed several telephone lines.

Mozambique's government is also wary of bad publicity and sources are reluctant to speak to the media.

The army is still fighting to retake the key port town of Mocimboa da Praia, which the insurgents seized in August.

The town is around 60km south of multi-billion-dollar gas exploration projects off the Afungi peninsula.

Details about the militants are sketchy. They call themselves al-Shabaab but have no known link to the group of that name operating in Somalia.

Last year, they pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

At least 10 of Cabo Delgado's 17 districts have been affected by the violence, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) group, despite a beefed-up military presence in the area.

ACLED has also documented more than 2,300 deaths, at least half of them civilians.

Mozambique's government estimates that more than 500 000 people have been displaced by the unrest.

The United States this week vowed to help the southeast African country tackle the insurgency and called for more international cooperation to end the violence.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Mozambique army 'eyeing bid to retake port from jihadists'
Mozambique soldiers killed another 50 jihadists this week : govt
Mozambique investigates beheadings by suspected jihadists
Read more on:
mozambiquesouthern africa
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 404 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 702 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1855 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo