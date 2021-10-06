JUST IN | WHO endorses use of first ever malaria vaccine for children

"I just got to the point where I felt rather than try to figure out who to trust, I would do the sensible thing and trust no one."
The World Health Organisation on Wednesday endorsed the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine for children, the first against the mosquito-borne disease that kills more than 400 000 a year.
"Today, WHO is recommending the broad use of the world's first malaria vaccine," the agency's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
