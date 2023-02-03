21m ago

Kenyan police handed heavy sentences for rights lawyer's murder

Former police officers and primary suspects in the murder of rights lawyer Willie Kimani and two others in 2016.
TONY KARUMBA / AFP
  • Three Kenyan police officers were sentenced to decades in prison for the murder of a human rights lawyer. 
  • Willie Kimani and two others were killed in 2016. 
  • A civilian informant was also given jail time. 

A Kenyan court sentenced three police officers and their civilian informant to decades in prison on Friday for the 2016 murder of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani and two others.

The case triggered outrage in Kenya, where police face frequent allegations of brutality and extrajudicial killings but are almost never charged.

Kimani, his client Josephat Mwendwa and their driver, Joseph Muiruri, were killed shortly after filing a complaint of police brutality, alleging that Mwendwa had been shot and wounded by police.

Their bodies were later recovered from a river outside the capital Nairobi. The four defendants were convicted of murder last year.

The lead defendant, Frederick Leliman, was sentenced to death. However, Kenya has not executed anyone since 1987, with death sentences usually commuted to life in prison.

The other two police officers, Stephen Cheburet and Sylvia Wanjiku, and their civilian informant, Peter Ngugi, were given prison sentences ranging from 20 to 30 years.

The judge, Jessie Lessit, described the murders as "well planned and executed".

A police spokesperson said the police would issue a statement later.

The police say they take action against any officer accused of brutality, while the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), a body set up to probe cases of police brutality, investigates such cases and recommends them for prosecution.

The oversight body said the sentencing was a relief to the victims' relatives, friends and colleagues.

Ann Makori, IPOA's chairperson, said in a statement:

It should serve... as... a deterrent to law enforcement officers who use their power to infringe on the rights of citizens.

At the time of his death, Kimani was working for International Justice Mission, a global legal rights group that helps investigate and document police killings and brutality.


willie kimanieast africakenyamurdercrime and courts
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
