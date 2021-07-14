49m ago

add bookmark

King Mswati III calls for open forum to discuss unrest, but activists call for boycott

accreditation
Lynsey Chutel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
King Mswati III, Head of State of the Kingdom of Swaziland, known as eSwatini.
King Mswati III, Head of State of the Kingdom of Swaziland, known as eSwatini.
PHOTO: Timothy A Clary/AFP
  • King Mswati III has called for dialogue to discuss unrest in the country.
  • Sibaya is a constitutional forum that forms part of Eswatini’s monarchical democracy.
  • Activists say the forum is not inclusive and have called on citizens to boycott it.

After days of deadly protest, King Mswati III has called for a sibaya – an open forum discussion unique to what Eswatini has called a "monarchical democracy".

The Eswatini government said the sibaya would be held on Friday at the Ludzidzini Royal Residence. The invitation is nationwide, inviting all citizens to voice their discontent. The sibaya is the first time King Mswati III has publicly addressed the violent demonstrations that led to at least 50 people killed and R3 billion in damage to property.

The sibaya will take place while a delegation from the Southern African Development Community is visiting the country.

A delegation from the SADC’s troika on politics, defence and security arrived in the country on Wednesday.

It will be followed by a technical fact-finding mission that will remain in the country until Thursday, 22 July, the government said.

The SADC previously visited the country for a day, but were criticised for failing to meet with civil society.

READ | Civil groups 'gatecrash' SADC meeting in eSwatini, accuse government of staging talks

The sibaya, a meeting at the royal kraal, was formalised in the 2005 constitution as a form of public participation in which citizens, regardless of political affiliation, can air their grievance to the king and other leaders. According to the constitution, "the people, through Sibaya, constitute the highest policy and advisory council (Libandla) of the Nation".

Activists and members of civil society, however, plan to boycott the event. Instead, they are planning to participate in a nationwide march planned for the same day.   

"If the king wishes to engage in dialogue, he should start by calling off his army from the streets and ending the curfew which has become unbearable to many Swazis," the Swaziland Solidarity Network said in a statement.

No nation can have any meaningful dialogue in a state of emergency.

Civil society groups also point to the sibaya’s contravention of Covid-19 regulations, by allowing more than 50 people to gather. The government said everyone attending would be screened, and has requested participants to arrive at least three hours ahead of the 10:00 starting time.

ALSO READ | 27 dead, 5 000 jobs lost during Eswatini protests - govt

Every adult in Eswatini can participate, and in a show of inclusivity, all participants sit on the ground, but critics say King Mswati is firmly in control of the process.

"He has mastered the art of manipulating this structure by making sure for instance that he lines up his known supporters in such a way that no other view can be heard, but that which parrots his position," said civil society organiser Muzi Masuku.

Instead, Masuku called on citizens to attend the sibaya and, once inside, "put up such a huge protest and toyi toyi, such that the whole thing gets called off".

"We will have shown that our calls for multi-party democracy can be made even in spaces that they consider sacrosanct."

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
king mswati iiieswatinisouthern africa
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
19% - 1678 votes
A lot of empty promises
10% - 847 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
72% - 6344 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.58
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.24
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.24
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,822.30
+0.8%
Silver
26.24
+1.0%
Palladium
2,797.51
-1.2%
Platinum
1,133.50
+2.1%
Brent Crude
76.49
+1.8%
Top 40
61,746
+1.3%
All Share
67,885
+1.2%
Resource 10
67,984
+1.5%
Industrial 25
87,725
+1.5%
Financial 15
12,865
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

3h ago

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

4h ago

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul 2021

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo