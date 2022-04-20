KZN floods: African Union donates R2.26m to aid emergency response

R2.26 million from the AU's Emergency Fund has been donated toward the KZN flood emergency relief.

The UN Secretary-General and regional leaders said they stood in solidarity with South Africa.

SADC was yet to come up with a regional plan to assist South Africa.

The African Union (AU) has donated R2.26 million from its Emergency Fund for the South African government's emergency response and rescue of those affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.



In a statement, African Union Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed his, "full solidarity and renews his sincere condolences to the affected families, the government, and people of South Africa following the devastating floods in the KwaZulu-Natal province of the Republic of South Africa, that has left hundreds of people dead and caused massive destruction of homes and infrastructure".

In that regard, R2.26 million ($150 000) as part of the AU's "unwavering support of and solidarity with the people and government of the Republic of South Africa during this difficult time" was made available.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of national disaster after at least 443 people were declared dead in the aftermath of the flood.

Since then, at least 10 000 South African troops had been dispatched to assist in affected areas.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said the organisation was ready to support South Africa in its dark hour.

"I'm deeply saddened by the loss of life and damage as a result of the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, and offer my condolences to the families of the victims. The UN stands ready to support," he said in a statement.

UN branches, like Unicef, were on the ground working with the government.



Queen Elizabeth II and 14 other Commonwealth monarchs in a statement said they stood in solidarity with South Africa.

Regional heads of state such as Hage Geingob of Namibia, Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan had sent messages of solidarity to Ramaphosa.

However, SADC was yet to come up with a regional effort towards helping South Africa.

