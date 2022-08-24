Lesotho's King Letsie III briefly convenes parliament to pass two laws before the elections

Lesotho's King Letsie III recalls Parliament for a week to pass two Bills into law.

C onstitutionally, parliament is dissolved 90 days before national elections.

Lesotho's "richest man" will be contesting for prime minister.

Lesotho's King Letsie III recalled parliament on Tuesday to convene for a week to pass two crucial Bills into law so that the state of emergency the prime minister declared last week will come to an end.

Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro declared the state of emergency after legislators failed to pass the Eleventh Amendment to the Constitution Bill 2022 and the National Assembly Electoral Amendment Act. Both laws seek to end political volatility in parliament ahead of the general elections.

In a government notice, the king "recalled the Tenth Parliament to deal with the business of passing Bills into law in order to overcome the public emergency". The king called it an "urgent need".

In line with the country's constitution, parliament is dissolved 90 days prior to the national elections and can only be recalled when there is a state of emergency or state of war. After reconvening and passing the Bills into law, it will return to its previous status quo.

The executive will still be there until the new executive is installed after the elections.

Meanwhile, for the first time, the European Union (EU) will send an election observer team to Lesotho.

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, appointed Ignazio Corrao, Member of the European Parliament, as the chief observer of the mission.

In a statement, Borrell said the invitation King Letsie III extended to the EU was a sign of strengthening relations.

"The European Union highly values its partnership with the Kingdom of Lesotho and appreciates the invitation by the authorities to observe the forthcoming elections.

"The deployment of this first ever EU Election Observation Mission illustrates the continuous strengthening of the Lesotho–EU partnership, dating back to 1976," he added.

In the country that has a population of two million, 53 political parties will take part in the general elections.

Samuel Matekane, widely viewed as Lesotho's richest person, joined the race for prime minister and his party, Revolution for Prosperity, will attempt to upstage the ruling All Basotho Convention.

Lesotho has one of the biggest voter apathy rates in southern Africa. In 2017, it was reported that only 47% of the electorate voted.

