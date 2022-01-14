21m ago

add bookmark

Lesotho's mounted police force accused of detaining, torturing human rights lawyer

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele in Zimbabwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Caspas Benson.
Photo: Caspas Benson.
Caspar Benson
  • Lesotho's Mounted Police Service has allegedly detained and tortured a human rights lawyer.
  • A client linked to an armed robbery case claims to have given the lawyer an illegal firearm linked to the investigation.
  • Lesotho's law society has condemned police brutality in investigations "in the strongest terms".

Lesotho's Mounted Police Service (LMPS) stands accused of detaining and torturing Napo Mafaesa, a human rights lawyer, after a client of his allegedly lied that he handed over an illegal firearm to the advocate for safekeeping.

The client, a suspect linked to an armed robbery case, was said to have made the claim while allegedly being tortured by the LMPS. Thereafter, the LMPS went to Mafaesa's chambers where they arrested him and detained him for three days.

In a telephone interview from the Mountain Kingdom, advocate Mokoenanyane Makhobakhobe told News24 that the client had made the utterance under duress so as to avoid further torture.

"The client lied that he had given the firearm under question to his lawyer because he wanted the torture to end. Little did he know that they would turn to his lawyer to do the same or worse," he said.

Makhobakhobe said for three days Mafaesa was tortured while the Transformation Resource Center (TRC) and Southern African Litigation Center (SALC) battled to secure his release.

"When he was released, I was there. He could hardly walk or talk. He could have died," he said.

ALSO READ | Two top Lesotho govt officials face treason, murder charges over failed 2014 coup

The Law Society of Lesotho (LSL) in a statement said they condemned "in the strongest terms, the brutalisation of suspects and detainees in the hands of law enforcement agencies, an investigative technique which is characteristic of an authoritarian rule and has no room in the modern democratic dispensation".

The LSL said the LMPS went about its investigation the wrong way and should have interrogated the suspect in the presence of his lawyer whom they only hunted down after allegations were levelled against him.

"Notwithstanding that lawyers are not immune from investigations and prosecution for criminal offences, even if committed in their professional capacities; the mode of operation by LMPS should not be to undermine the fundamental principle of lawyer-client privilege which underlies the entire administration of justice," the society said.

In a joint statement, TRC and SALC said investigators had "turned the LMPS into an official institution of torture".

"This incident adds to a deeply troubling trend which stands against our long-standing advocacy against police brutality, and unlawful use of force by the security sector institutions on detainees and those either called in for questioning and/ or arrested," the statement said.

Lesotho ratified the United Nations Convention Against Torture (CAT) in 2001, and the country was duty-bound to take effective legislative, administrative, judicial or other measures to prevent acts of torture and ill-treatment.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
law society of lesothonapo mafaesalesotho
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.06
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.60
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,825.99
+0.2%
Silver
23.04
-0.2%
Palladium
1,870.00
-0.9%
Platinum
978.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
84.47
-0.2%
Top 40
68,316
-1.3%
All Share
75,023
-1.2%
Resource 10
74,345
-1.6%
Industrial 25
94,072
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,533
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo