1h ago

add bookmark

Liberia toughens coronavirus curfew

Symbol photo of the coronavirus crisis. Diagnosis. COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 on March 05, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Health authorities around the world are concerned about the novel coronavirus. More and more countries are reporting diseases and new infections.
Symbol photo of the coronavirus crisis. Diagnosis. COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 on March 05, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Health authorities around the world are concerned about the novel coronavirus. More and more countries are reporting diseases and new infections.
  • Liberia says it is set to toughen a nightly curfew after recording a rise of infections
  • The harsher stance contrasts with other African countries where restrictions have been eased
  • Liberia has recorded 626 cases of Covid-19

The West African state of Liberia on Monday said it would extend anti-coronavirus measures and immediately toughen a nightly curfew after recording a rise of infections.

President George Weah has decided to extend a state of emergency, announced on April 8 and due to expire on Monday, for another 30 days until July 21, his office said in a statement.

The extension must be approved by parliament but in an immediate step, the government announced that a 21:00 curfew would henceforth start at 18:00, ending as before at 06:00.

The harsher stance contrasts with that of other African countries where restrictions have been eased in response to concern about their impact on the economy.

"The general public no longer seem to comply with the health protocols which have up to this point helped prevent a much wider transmission of the disease in the country," the authorities said in a statement.

The reopening of Roberts International Airport in the capital Monrovia, which was initially scheduled for June 21, has been postponed until June 28.

Other restrictions remain in place, including closed borders and bans on public gatherings and travel between regions, although schools have partially reopened.

Liberia has recorded 626 cases of Covid-19, 34 of which have been fatal.

One of the world's poorest economies, the country was battered by civil wars between 1989 and 2003 that claimed around a quarter of a million lives, and by West Africa's 2014-16 Ebola pandemic, which killed 4 800 people in Liberia alone.

Related Links
Liberia confirms first coronavirus case
In midst of pandemic, east Africa braces for another locust invasion
African medics struggle in virus 'war zone'
Read more on:
liberiawest africacoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After two rounds of Super Rugby Aotearoa action, which team are you backing to lift the title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Crusaders
58% - 839 votes
Blues
28% - 406 votes
Highlanders
4% - 60 votes
Chiefs
5% - 73 votes
Hurricanes
5% - 72 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.30
(+0.41)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(-0.55)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(-0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.97
(-0.88)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.55)
Gold
1755.82
(+0.41)
Silver
17.77
(+0.13)
Platinum
825.00
(+2.29)
Brent Crude
41.59
(0.00)
Palladium
1927.00
(+2.67)
All Share
54230.17
(+0.01)
Top 40
49877.86
(+0.13)
Financial 15
10268.04
(-2.70)
Industrial 25
75710.42
(+0.70)
Resource 10
49904.46
(+0.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo