Madagascar facing humanitarian crisis as 75 000 displaced after Cyclone Batsirai, says Unicef

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele in Zimbabwe
Residents look at the partially collapsed RN25 road in Ranomafana, Madagascar, following the passage of cyclone Batsirai.
RIJASOLO / AFP
  • Safe water, sanitation, medicine, food, and cooking equipment top the priority list of relief aid.
  • Unicef has called for swift actions to avoid outbreaks of waterborne diseases.
  • Cyclone Batsirai makes things worse in a country where 77% of the population lives on less than R16 per day.

Immediate needs such as safe water, sanitation, medicine, and food top the priority list of what is required to support at least 75 000 people affected by Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar.

In a statement, the UN Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef) said "among the most pressing needs are for safe water and adequate sanitation to avoid outbreaks of waterborne diseases, and the provision of medicine, food, cooking equipment, and other basic household items for survival".

When Batsirai made landfall in Madagascar three days ago, as expected, the World Food Program (WFP) was already on the ground providing emergency support.

But with the help of Unicef and various NGOs stationed in the country, they managed to move a huge number of those affected by the cyclone into government shelters.

The coastal town of Mananjary has been devastated, with houses flattened by violent winds.

The only way in for WFP and partners is by aircraft.

The death toll as of Tuesday stood at 30, while at least 75 000 people were displaced, but the figures are likely to rise because some areas are still unreachable.

Unicef painted a gloomy picture, saying children were the most affected by the cyclone, which destroyed schools.

"Dozens of schools and medical centres have been either damaged or destroyed by Batsirai, which directly impacts the lives of children," said Unicef's representative in Madagascar, Jean Francois Basse.

He added "with the damage affecting such a large area, we need to ensure that there is equity in the response and that no one is left behind".

Madagascar is already a crisis area due to climate change and there is a major drought in its southern parts.

It is also still dealing with the recent effects of Tropical Storm Ana, which affected at least 131 000 people a fortnight ago.

In a country where 77% of the population lives on less than R16 per day, the additional stress of Batsirai is stretching response capacities to the limit while putting the vulnerable at even greater risk. 

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

unicefmadagascarweather
