37m ago

add bookmark

Made in South Africa: Peace deal will see Tigray fall under Ethiopia

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
After the peace talks, Tigray will fall under Ethiopia instead of the breakaway state it wants. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
After the peace talks, Tigray will fall under Ethiopia instead of the breakaway state it wants. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
  • Human rights activists fear that Eritrea may not respect the peace deal and withdraw from Tigray.
  • The war in Tigray has accounted for over half-a-million deaths.
  • After the peace talks, Tigray will fall under Ethiopia instead of the breakaway state it wants.

A day before the anniversary of the civil war in Ethiopia, a cessation of hostilities agreement was reached by warring factions in talks that went into overtime in Pretoria, South Africa.

The war in Tigray, which spilled over to the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara, began on 3 November 2020 and was set to mark its second year today (Thursday).

The war has accounted for over half-a-million deaths.

Research into the war by Belgium's Ghent University found that, by June this year, about 100 000 deaths were from fighting, 150 000 to 200 000 due to famine, and 100 000 due to lack of medical attention.

Some reports put that figure closer to a million people, while six million others in Tigray face acute hunger.

READ | Warring Ethiopian government and Tigray forces sign landmark agreement to 'silence the guns'

As a result, when the African Union-led talks got underway, stakeholders desired positive results.

Between March and August, a mini-truce was reached by the warring parties to allow much-needed aid into Tigray.

After the talks agreement was made public in Pretoria, Moussa Faki Mahamat - the chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission - said: 

The agreement marks an important step in efforts to silence the guns and provides a solid foundation for the preservation of Ethiopia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the immediate cessation of hostilities, the resumption of unhindered humanitarian access, the restoration of services as well as healing and reconciliation.

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, also welcomed the momentous step taken in Pretoria.

"We commend the parties for taking this initial step to agree to end the fighting and continue dialogue to resolve outstanding issues to consolidate peace and bring an end to almost two years of conflict," he said.

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, said he had counted on the continued AU resolve to the reconstruction of Tigray.

However, nowhere in his statement did he mention the United States, whom he earlier accused of being biased in the peace process.

Getachew Gebrekiros Temare, the executive director of the Tigray Human Rights Forum, told News24 he was worried that Eritrean forces might not obey the AU process.

He said:

There is no question that Eritrea has been the driving force behind the instability of the Horn of Africa for decades. I don't believe Eritrea will easily withdraw its troops from Ethiopia soon. The regime is one of the few regimes that runs counter to every standard of international law.

Temare also said that Ahmed thanked the "brave members of the Ethiopian Defence Forces", but did not have the right energy for someone who wanted peace.

"I was anticipating sympathy once the peace agreement was made with him. Abbey Ahmed has the blood of hundreds of thousands of people. He hasn't uttered a word. Instead, the prime minister has paid tribute to his army.

"Remember, the military committed terrible atrocities, ethnic cleansing, and genocide crimes in Tigray. A good peace necessarily requires positive statements from the outset, if it is to be maintained," he said.

The agreement

Tigray would fall under Ethiopia, "in a manner consistent with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia", meaning the area would be under Ahmed's administration, instead of the breakaway state that Tigray wanted.

To avoid conflict, a political solution is required to address grievances from both parties.

Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, will fall under federal authority so that there's a return to normal life and social services. 

Human rights violations will be investigated, especially after research work carried out during the war implicated both parties in gross human rights abuses on civilians and their livelihoods.

As part of the peace deal, respect for human rights is imperative and parties are expected to work together toward upholding democracy as defined in the AU charter on Democracy Elections and Governance.

Parties also agreed to "disengage forces or armed groups under their control" and put an end to covert or overt operations linked to the conflict, such as the laying of mines, airstrikes, and other forms of sabotage.

It was also agreed that the warring factions should form one army, and the Tigray People's Liberation Front should be on a Disarmament, Demobilisation, and Reintegration programme.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tplfmoussa faki mahamatabiy ahmedtigrayethiopiasecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
0% - 0 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
33% - 5 votes
I don't use Twitter
67% - 10 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.48
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.66
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.01
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.0%
Gold
1,619.05
-1.0%
Silver
19.13
-0.5%
Palladium
1,790.00
-3.7%
Platinum
918.50
-1.9%
Brent Crude
96.16
+1.6%
Top 40
59,254
-2.1%
All Share
65,730
-2.1%
Resource 10
60,616
-3.8%
Industrial 25
78,388
-1.5%
Financial 15
15,389
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

10h ago

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
PICS | Keeping it wheel: Gugulethu goes gaga for go-karts

02 Nov

PICS | Keeping it wheel: Gugulethu goes gaga for go-karts
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo