Malawi journalist arrested for exposing top cop's alleged shady deal

A top Malawian journalist got into trouble over a report on corruption linked to a police boss.

The Southern African Editors' Forum praised the journalist for protecting his sources and for taking an ethical stance.

Two journalists in Ethiopia were released after four months in jail for interviewing rebel group members.

A veteran investigative journalist in Malawi was jailed this week for failing to reveal his sources, while authorities in Ethiopia released two reporters after four months in detention.

Malawian journalist Vitus-Gregory Gondwe was arrested for refusing to disclose sources relating to a story published on his Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ).

The story alleged that the country's Inspector-General, George Kainja, paid K1.3 billion (around R23.1 million) for a contract belonging to businessman Zuneth Sattar, despite it being under a restriction order from the country's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Kainia is the highest ranking police officer in Malawi.

A report carried by news outlet Malawi24 claimed that Gondwe was arrested at the behest of President Lazarus Chakwera and Attorney-General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda.

This was despite the country's Access to Information Act offering protection to whistleblowers for "disclosure of information which the person obtained in confidence in the course of that activity if the disclosure is of public interest".

Gondwe was later released.

In a statement, the Southern African Editors' Forum (SAEF) said: "Gondwe was arrested for doing his job and for upholding media ethics, a sanctity part of ethical conduct - which is not to disclose one's sources under any circumstances including when subpoenaed by the courts."

"Journalism is not a crime," SAEF said, while also raising concern over the government's conduct towards the fourth estate in one of southern Africa's functioning democracies that had seen smooth transferences of power over the years.

Meanwhile, in Ethiopia, freelance journalists Amir Aman Kiyaro, whose video work featured in the Associated Press, and Thomas Engida, a freelance camera operator, were released from detention after four months.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) welcomed the development.

"It is a great relief that Ethiopian journalists Amir Aman Kiyaro and Thomas Engida are home with their families, after four months of arbitrary detention during which they were not charged with any crime," said CPJ's sub-Saharan Africa representative, Muthoki Mumo.

The two had been arrested on 28 November last year, but on Thursday last week, the country's Supreme Court rejected a police appeal to keep them detained.

Authorities accused them of breaching Ethiopia's state of emergency and anti-terrorism laws by interviewing members of an insurgent group.





