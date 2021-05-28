Malema's antics bring the wrong attention to Pan-African Parliament - analyst

1h ago

  • An argument between Julius Malema and a Malian MP brought the PAP into disrepute.
  • The incident was captured on video.
  • The PAP is the only African Union institution that includes opposition delegates.

An altercation between Julius Malema and a Malian delegate has put the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, an analyst said on Friday.

A crucial session of the PAP devolved into chaos on Thursday when EFF leader Malema argued with the member of the Malian delegation. During the altercation, Malema is heard shouting: "I'll kill you outside, outside this sitting, I'll kill you."

The EFF did not respond to a request for comment. 

"It's more of a display of the thuggish behaviour of the EFF. We've seen it in our own Parliament, when they invade shops and, frankly, it's un-parliamentarian," said Steven Gruzd, a researcher at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA).

WATCH | Malema to Pan-African Parliament member: 'I'll kill you outsude'

The PAP is the only African institution which includes members of opposition parties from across the continent and is an important institution for broader democratic participation, explained Gruzd, who heads the African Governance and Diplomacy programme at SAIIA.

The video of the incident may have gone viral, but it made a "circus" of important processes and brought the PAP into disrepute, he added.

Incident

Diplomatically, South Africa carries more weight than Mali does, but the incident should not go unnoticed.

"If it was my parliamentarian, I would have words with our ambassador in Mali as well as Dirco [the Department of International Relations and Cooperation]. It's uncalled for and it's uncouth," he added.

The aim of the PAP is to enact the policies and principles of the AU and to ensure public participation.

Members of the PAP are elected through their national legislatures, which makes provision for more diverse political representation.

On Wednesday, a day before the incident, Malema admonished MPs during a heated session on parliamentary elections.

The News 24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of Hanns Seidel Foundation.

