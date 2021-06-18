34m ago

add bookmark

Mbeki: Kaunda 'was the kind of African leader we need’

accreditation
Lynsey Chutel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kenneth Kaunda
Kenneth Kaunda
Photo by William Campbell/Sygma via Getty Images
  • Former president Thabo Mbeki recalled his time in exile in Zambia under Kenneth Kaunda's protection.
  • He also recalled Kaunda's unwavering support for the ANC and his allies.
  • Kaunda was a man of integrity, said Mbeki.   

Former president Thabo Mbeki paid tribute to the late Zambian leader Kenneth Kaunda on Thursday.

Mbeki, who spent years in exile in Zambia, had a close relationship with Zambia's post-independence leader.

Kaunda had an intimate connection with the ANC, and was protective of the movement, not just providing a safe location for the party's headquarters in Lusaka.

In an interview with the SABC, Mbeki shared personal anecdotes of Kaunda's generosity to the ANC and its members.  

"At some point, one member of the ANC got involved with drug dealers. And they warned us, the police in Zambia, they said, we are going to arrest the Zambian that are doing this and we are going to have to arrest this member of the ANC working with them.

But we don't want embarrassment of the ANC so take this member of yours out of Zambia so that by the time we look for him, we won't find him. Because we must avoid embarrassing the ANC in any way."

Kaunda abhorred the idea that his allies would be embarrassed in any way, said Mbeki.

READ | Zambia's founding president, Kenneth Kaunda, dies aged 97 - son

In another incident, a mercenary from New Zealand attempted to assassinate Mbeki.

Zambian police intercepted the man before he could plant the car bomb. The mercenary was detained for some months, but upon his release, Kaunda made an example of him, recalled Mbeki.

"President Kaunda called a press conference, produced this fellow and said, 'Here is this young boy from New Zealand. He came to Zambia to do this terrible thing … but New Zealand is with us in the struggle against apartheid … and this young man came here to embarrass the people of New Zealand'."

Kaunda was also "a very humane person", and let the young mercenary go.

He also displayed this humanity with his enemies.

In another incident, Mbeki recalled Kaunda's willingness to negotiate with the leaders of the apartheid regime, hoping to appeal to their Christianity.

"President Kaunda also had his own view that the matter of the injustice of apartheid was so obvious that perhaps if he engaged, himself personally, engaged directly with people like PW Botha and Pik Botha and so on to show them the incorrectness of apartheid, particularly since they were claiming to be Christian and of course, President Kaunda was a devout Christian."

While Mbeki and the ANC disagreed with this viewpoint, they respected Kaunda, he added.

In another incident, Mbeki recalled how a political rival tried to implicate Kaunda in corruption. After winning the 1991 election that removed Kaunda from office, former president Frederick Chiluba called on Scotland Yard to investigate Kaunda's accounts. The investigation yielded nothing.

"He was a man of integrity," said South Africa's former president.

A consummate pan-Africanist who continued to champion the development and unity of African states well into his retirement, Kaunda leaves a legacy for current and future leaders.

Principled and a visionary, Kaunda "was the kind of African leader we need", Mbeki said.

- The News 24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of Hanns Seidel Foundation.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancthabo mbekikenneth kaundazambiasouthern africapolitics
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
16% - 831 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
8% - 379 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 3833 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
view
Rand - Dollar
14.09
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.59
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.78
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.60
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,785.37
+0.7%
Silver
26.21
+1.2%
Palladium
2,543.50
+2.2%
Platinum
1,073.50
+1.0%
Brent Crude
73.08
-1.8%
Top 40
60,400
0.0%
All Share
66,586
0.0%
Resource 10
61,985
0.0%
Industrial 25
89,075
0.0%
Financial 15
13,266
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May 2021

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo