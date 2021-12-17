1h ago

add bookmark

Media crackdown in Lesotho as radio station banned for a few weeks

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele in Zimbabwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Radio station file photo.
Radio station file photo.
Getty Images/Andrey Dyachenko / EyeEm
  • Lesotho's privately owned radio station 357 FM has been banned until 10 January 2022.
  • Journalists were arrested and allegedly tortured for reporting on guns stolen from the police armoury.
  • The Committee to Protect Journalists has urged Lesotho to guarantee press freedom ahead of elections next year.

Lesotho's privately owned radio station 357 FM has been taken off the air and will only return to broadcasting on 10 January in what that country's Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) says is a gag on media freedom.

The station's suspension stems from failing to comply with a directive from the Lesotho Communications Authority's (LCA) Broadcasting Disputes and Resolution Panel.

Professor Nqosa Mahao, leader of the opposition Basotho Action Party (BAP), filed the complaint, accusing the radio station of waging a campaign of character assassination against him.

The height of 357 FM's troubles was on 14 November when police arrested and allegedly tried to suffocate Lebese Molati, a current affairs presenter, over a statement he made during a broadcast about missing police guns.

ALSO READ | Number of jailed journalists reached global high in 2021, at least 24 killed for their coverage – CPJ report

Molati told the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) he feared for his life.

He said:

I am not safe anymore. I was arrested and detained. They did not charge me. They just told me they will come and arrest me if they want.

It was widely reported in Lesotho's local media that about 75 guns were stolen from the Mafeteng police station armoury – with inside help from corrupt police officers.

Three police officers confessed to having stolen some of the guns and selling them to an outfit called the Famo Gang.

Another journalist, Teboho Ratalane from People's Choice FM (PCFM), a few days later found himself at the mercy of police officers who raided the station also asking him about the 75 missing police guns story.When asked, police said the raid was an "investigative exercise".

 Angela Quintal, CPJ's Africa programme coordinator said:

The arrest and alleged assault of a radio presenter and the questioning of journalists over a story of public interest relating to missing police guns, followed by the suspension of 357 FM's licence, is extremely worrying and reinforces perceptions that press freedom remains under threat in Lesotho.

Quintal said media pluralism was important considering that Lesotho will be holding watershed elections in 2022.

As such, the government of Lesotho should guarantee freedom of the press, a tenet of democracy, Quintal said.

"Instead of censoring the press and demanding that journalists violate their ethics by disclosing their sources, authorities should encourage a diversity of opinion and views so that citizens can make informed decisions as the kingdom goes to the polls next year," she said.

ALSO READ | Omicron: Concerns that fresh lockdowns will further plunge Lesotho into poverty

After queries by the Committee to Protect Journalists, the LCA said it used Sections 25(1) and 25(2) of the Lesotho Telecommunications Authority (Broadcasting) Rules of 2004 to impose a suspension on the radio station for refusing to abide by the directive.

The CPJ said 357 FM has since failed to get the decision overturned.

"357 FM appealed to the Magistrate's Court, which sent the case back to the regulator for determination," the organisation said.

According to Reporters Without Borders, in 2018 Lesotho joined countries that declared the criminalisation of defamation to be unconstitutional, but authorities have continued to increase pressure on the media and journalists.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lesothocensorship
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
20% - 1477 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 3900 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
27% - 1958 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.96
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.28
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.10
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Gold
1,803.02
+0.2%
Silver
22.44
-0.2%
Palladium
1,721.00
-0.7%
Platinum
940.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
75.02
+1.5%
Top 40
65,102
0.0%
All Share
71,467
0.0%
Resource 10
67,716
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,115
0.0%
Financial 15
14,268
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo