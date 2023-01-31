1h ago

add bookmark

Meet Africa's YouTube millionaires

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
North African content producers are the top YouTube earners. Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images
North African content producers are the top YouTube earners. Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images
  • North African content producers are the top YouTube earners in Africa.
  • Even with only 22% access to the internet, African content producers are coining it.
  • South Africa's Michael Jamison, famous for his zoo house, is among Africa's YouTube millionaires.

YouTube is king and content creation for children is a goldmine in which Ugandan, Kenyan, Nigerian, and South African creators are coining it, in a continent with only 22% internet access, a report by CashNetUSA revealed.

Despite the three African countries showing some marked improvement, the Arab states in Africa rule the roost.

"African YouTubers haven’t traditionally been able to reach the viewing figures of large content creators in other regions; they face an uphill struggle as only 22% of Africa’s population have access to the internet. 

"Despite this, there are signs of growing demand for YouTube content in the region. Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa all have at least 300 channels with more than 100 000 subscribers," the report says.

The biggest earner in Africa, according to the report, is Creative Crafts in Five Minutes YouTube channel. 

Since its launch in 2017, it has made about R152 million. 

"The handy how-to guides have been viewed more than 4 billion times," the report said.

It's followed by Algerian cooking YouTuber Oum Walid with about R84m in earnings.

READ | About 300 million Africans affected by internet restrictions in 2022 - report

The biggest earner in Sub Saharan Africa is Nigerian comedian Mark Angel with about R73.5 million.

Below Mark Angel, there's Moroccan Baraka Ibaraka raking in about R50 million, and then the Senegalese duo of Hussein and Zeinab with a total of R40 million.

Masaka Kids Africana, a children's musical ensemble from Uganda, has earnings estimated to be around R22.75 million.

Their latest post is a thrilling groove to Selena Gomez and Rema's Calm Down.

To round up the dollar millionaires is South Africa's 48 year-year-old Michael Jamison.

He is famous for his self-named zoo house. Jamison rose to prominence for living with his two Bengal tigers, Enzo and Diego, and Ozzy, a Siberian tiger, and has made a cool R17.5 million ($1 million) from his YouTube channel.

YouTube still reigns despite the rising popularity of other content creation platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch.

It boasts 14.3 billion views every month, which is more than Facebook and Wikipedia combined, and is the second-most frequented website after Google.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
youtubeafrica
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 1026 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 5695 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1198 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.45
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.50
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.95
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
1,011.63
+1.0%
Palladium
1,647.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,928.88
+0.3%
Silver
23.66
+0.2%
Brent Crude
84.90
-2.1%
Top 40
73,431
-1.2%
All Share
79,477
-1.1%
Resource 10
75,833
-2.7%
Industrial 25
102,289
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,145
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Young SA crew makes history with podium finish in Cape2Rio race

30 Jan

Young SA crew makes history with podium finish in Cape2Rio race
PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets

28 Jan

PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets
FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of...

28 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo