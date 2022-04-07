9m ago

add bookmark

More than half of public health issues in Africa linked to climate change: WHO

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Herd boys pull out an ox stuck in muddy waters in the drying Mabwematema dam in Zimbabwe.
Herd boys pull out an ox stuck in muddy waters in the drying Mabwematema dam in Zimbabwe.
ZINYANGE AUNTONY / AFP
  • Thursday marks World Health Day, under the sponsorship of the World Health Organisation, under the theme "Our Planet. Our Health".
  • About 70% of all-natural disasters of the past 20 years occurred between 2017 and 2021.
  • WHO says the entire foundation of good health is in jeopardy with increasingly severe climatic events.

More than half of the 2 121 public health events recorded in the past two decades in Africa were climate-related, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a new report to mark World Health Day.

Natural disasters had also spiked dramatically since 2010, with 70% of all-natural disasters occurring between 2017 and 2021.

Floods were the most frequent, accounting for 33% of all reported natural disasters.

By definition, public health events were ones that represented an immediate threat to human health and required prompt action, and not limited to disease outbreaks and the spread of infectious diseases.

WATCH | More extreme weather slams southern Africa

"The analysis found that of the 2 121 public health events recorded in the African region between 2001 and 2021, 56% were climate-related. The region is witnessing an increase in climate-linked emergencies, with 25% more climate-related events recorded between 2011 and 2021 compared with the previous decade," the report stated.

Various United Nations agencies, global think tanks, and aid givers had since incorporated climate change awareness and mitigation in its programmes as the world, particularly Africa, was feeling the effects of global warming.

Part of the message being conveyed was that African governments should prioritise human well-being in all key decisions, stop new fossil fuel explorations and subsidies, tax polluters and implement WHO air quality guidelines.

Climate change-related issues had also become a political campaign rallying point.

READ | Southern African countries facing serious heatwave

On Wednesday, Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera donated 10 000 kilograms of maize flour to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma), to mark his 67th birthday in the country.

Dodma will then distribute to flood victims in various camps in the Southern Region of Malawi.

"While the president is thankful for the gift of life, he is mindful of the many Malawians whose lives have been disrupted by recent natural disasters, and this donation is his expression of solidarity with them and commitment to alleviating their suffering," said presidential press secretary Anthony Kasunda in a statement.

Because of climate change, "the entire foundation of good health is in jeopardy with increasingly severe climatic events", WHO said.

According to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), southern Africa was one of the most affected parts of the world, with reoccurring natural disasters such as flooding.

As such, WHO noted that waterborne diseases were on the rise.

"The WHO analysis found that water-borne diseases accounted for 40% of the climate-related health emergencies over the past two decades. In Africa, diarrhoeal diseases are the third leading cause of disease and death in children under five. A significant proportion of these deaths is preventable through safe drinking water, adequate sanitation, and hygiene," the organisation said.

The WHO analysis revealed that vector-borne diseases, notably yellow fever, accounted for 28% of the climate-related health emergencies, while zoonotic diseases, specifically Congo-Crimean hemorrhagic fever, were the third most prevalent. Congo-Crimean hemorrhagic fever is a viral disease transmitted to people from ticks and livestock and had an outbreak fatality rate of up to 40%.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world health organisationgreen
Lottery
4 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 5120 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2146 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.76
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.30
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.09
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.04
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,932.40
+0.4%
Silver
24.40
-0.2%
Palladium
2,242.50
+2.0%
Platinum
953.50
-0.3%
Brent-ruolie
101.07
-5.5%
Top 40
67,032
-0.4%
All Share
74,033
-0.4%
Resource 10
79,857
-0.6%
Industrial 25
80,207
+0.1%
Financial 15
17,232
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

3h ago

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

06 Apr

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller

04 Apr

SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo