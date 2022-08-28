26m ago

add bookmark

Mourners gather in Angola for funeral of former president Dos Santos amid election results dispute

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Mourners have gathered in Angola for the funeral of long-serving former president José Eduardo dos Santos.
  • The funeral coincides with the conclusion of recent elections, which Dos Santos' one-time party MPLA has been slated to win.
  • Detractors claim the timing was deliberate, in order to suppress any possible protests over disputed provisional results.

LUANDA – Angolans and foreign dignitaries gathered on Sunday for the funeral of long-serving ex-leader José Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Spain in July, but whose burial was delayed by a family request for an autopsy.

The funeral of Dos Santos, who died in a clinic in Barcelona on 8 July at the age of 79, is taking place days after an election appeared to have returned his MPLA party to power in results that have been disputed by the country's main opposition coalition.

Dos Santos and his family dominated Angolan politics for the 38 years that he ruled, up to 2017. His formerly Marxist party, the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), in power for nearly five decades, looks almost certain to have won Wednesday's election.

Heads of state and senior ministers from around the continent, as well as the president of Angola's former colonial ruler Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, were slated to attend.

The presence of foreign VIPs has enabled authorities to seek to head off possible protests over the disputed provisional results.

"Due to the state funeral of the late former president José Eduardo dos Santos, the national police appeals to all citizens, civil society and organised groups that intend to organise activities on Saturday and Sunday, to contain themselves out of respect for the former head of state," Angola's National Police said in a statement reported by the Lusa news agency on Saturday.

With 97% of the ballot counted, the electoral commission has given the MPLA and President Joao Lourenço a 51% majority, with the main opposition, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola, or UNITA, trailing with 44.5%.

Diverting 'attention' from results

UNITA's leader, Costa Junior, has rejected the results as fraudulent, and there have been sporadic protests that were quickly shut down by police. The electoral commission has said the process was fair and transparent.

Both Lourenço and Junior were expected to attend the funeral.

Dos Santos' body was returned to the country last weekend, after being delayed by a full autopsy that had been requested by his daughter, Tchize. A Spanish judge ruled the death was from natural causes.

Thousands of Angolans came out onto the streets to pay their respects to Dos Santos on Saturday.

"I am here and tears came to my eyes because this moment is not easy," said 39-year-old Filomeno Augustinho.

Augustinho continued: 

If we got here today it was (because) of the stability (Dos Santos) gave us.

But opposition supporters – who include poor Angolans left out of growth driven by vast oil wealth in one of the world's most socially unequal countries – were less enthusiastic.

"Right now our attention is focused on the election," Dionisia Domingos, 38, who works in administration in a company in Luanda, told Reuters.

"The funeral seems to be ... to divert the attention of the international community and the population (from) the election results and the fraud."

Authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
josé eduardo dos santosangolapoliticselectionssouthern africa
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
There's been some jarring testimony during suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment hearings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Parliament is finally stepping up its oversight
28% - 1701 votes
Hiring Dali Mpofu as her lawyer was self-sabotage
25% - 1500 votes
The whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money
44% - 2664 votes
Mkhwebane is clearly the victim of a political witch-hunt
3% - 198 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.89
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,737.96
0.0%
Silver
18.91
0.0%
Palladium
2,113.00
0.0%
Platinum
865.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
100.99
+1.6%
Top 40
63,508
0.0%
All Share
70,173
0.0%
Resource 10
64,512
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,475
0.0%
Financial 15
15,758
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22236.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo