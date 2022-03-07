53m ago

add bookmark

Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia on high alert after Malawi registers polio case

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zambia will join Malawi in a mass supplemental polio vaccination drive.
  • A polio vaccine costs about R2 for countries that procure it through the UN Children's Fund.
  • The World Health Organisation says Malawi has the full capacity to deal with the outbreak.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has put Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zambia on high alert after a wild poliovirus case was detected in Malawi.

The WHO said additional vaccinations for children under the age of five in Malawi and neighbouring countries would be administered shortly.

"Malawi has scheduled a mass supplemental polio vaccination response targeting [children under the age of five], using the Bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine (BOPV) recommended by [the] WHO and the GPEI (Global Polio Eradication Initiative) partners for type 1, wild poliovirus.

"Four rounds of polio vaccination campaigns are planned. All the neighbouring countries – Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zambia – have been alerted and are planning to conduct immunisation campaigns as well," the WHO said in a statement.

READ | SA ambassador safe after fleeing Kyiv

All countries that have eradicated polio used the BOPV to interrupt person-to-person transmission of the virus. It is also a relatively low-cost vaccine at R1.92 (US20 cents) for countries that access it through the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef).

The emergence of wild polio is of grave concern because Africa was declared polio free in August 2020.

The case that was detected in Malawi, according to lab tests, is linked to a strain that has been circulating in Pakistan's Sindh province since 2019.

The Malawian government, with the help of the WHO, has deepened investigations to determine "the extent of the risk" and search for any further cases to mount an effective response. Part of the response entails contact tracing of people linked to the young child who contracted the virus and the setting up of sites to detect cases in two districts.

READ | Businessman buys Zambian president's signature red jacket for R2m at auction

"Environmental surveillance for polioviruses has now been established in six sites in two districts. These include Lilongwe District, which encompasses the capital Lilongwe where the initial, and so far the only case, was detected. Other sites are in Blantyre, Mzuzu, and Zomba cities," the WHO said.

Dr Janet Kayita, the acting WHO representative in Malawi said they were fully equipped for the challenge ahead.

"We have all the necessary tools and all the necessary tactics to successfully stop this outbreak. The key is to optimise operations and now ensure that every child is reached with the life-saving polio vaccine," she said.

Malawi declared a wild polio outbreak on 17 February, following confirmation of the virus type.

It's the first case of wild poliovirus in Malawi since 1992.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united nationsworld health organisationmozambiquemalawizambiatanzaniahealth
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 5005 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 9766 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.29
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.13
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.66
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,969.02
-0.2%
Silver
25.49
-0.8%
Palladium
2,969.00
-1.3%
Platinum
1,117.50
-1.0%
Brent Crude
118.11
+6.5%
Top 40
67,814
-0.8%
All Share
73,962
-1.0%
Resource 10
89,337
+2.6%
Industrial 25
77,340
-3.0%
Financial 15
14,999
-4.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

53m ago

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

53m ago

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo