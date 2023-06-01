Museveni says anti-homosexuality law is final - 'nobody will move us, we should be ready for a war'

Amid threats to cut aid to the health sector because of homophobic legislation, Museveni said he would rework Uganda's budget.

Only about 5.1% of national budget in 2021 was allocated to the health sector.

Museveni said the government wouldn't go around looking for gay people, but if they committed sexual crimes they would be prosecuted.

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, in a televised address on Thursday, said his government would revisit its budgetary allocations if the West withdrew aid to the country's health sector because of the recently passed Anti-Homosexuality Bill.

The bill, widely condemned across the globe as the harshest law against LGBTQIA+ rights, has since been challenged by rights activists in the Constitutional Court.

But Museveni is showing no sign of backing down.

"If they cut aid, we shall sit down and discipline our expenditure, and cut down our budgets," he said during a 10-minute long broadcast by NTV Uganda, a station under the Nation Media Group.

He said it was a war that was not for "pleasure seekers", as he advised Ugandans to brace for tough times ahead.

READ | DStv Uganda won't show gay content after harsh LGBTQIA+ law

"The NRM (National Resistance Movement) has never had two languages, what we tell you in the day is what we shall say to you at night. The signing of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill is finished; nobody will move us, and we should be ready for a war. Remember, war is not for the soft," he said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the health sector in Uganda accounted for 5.1% of the national budget in the financial year 2020–21, down from 7.9% in the previous year.

Should people of every gender have equal rights? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation.

The rate falls below the Abuja Declaration on Health, whereby governments must allocate at least 15% of their budgetary needs to health to improve the sector.

The rest of the funding is provided by aid partners from Western countries, which have since threatened to pull out because of the new law.

Museveni claimed that, after years of taking an interest in understanding LGBTQIA+ issues, he discovered that it was "psychological disorientation... it's not genetic, it's not hormonal. It's because somebody, after some experience, hates the people he should love and then loves people he should not love".

He warned the LGBTQIA+ community against "recruiting" others.

He said:

If you want now to disorient others, we go for you; we punish you by imprisonment. If you go beyond that and start raping children and so on, we will kill you. So there we are.

But Museveni said his government would not go to companies to weed out gay employees, responding to what he said was a question from a woman at the World Bank.

He also said his government would be wrong to go to real estate agents to sniff out LGBTQIA+ renters.

Uganda is one of the world's most homophobic countries, as already homosexuality is punishable by a life sentence.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.