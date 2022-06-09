1h ago

Namibia buys 18 million condoms for next nine months

Lenin Ndebele
  • After earlier receiving a donation of 6.9 million condoms and 2.6 million lubricants, Namibia is set to receive another 18 million condoms.
  • US government donation of condoms and lubricants directed at marginalised groups.
  • Namibia on course to achieve 95-95-95 targets for the eradication of HIV/Aids by 2030.

Namibia has started the process of procuring 18 million condoms that could last the country for the next nine months as part of its HIV/Aids fight.

This was revealed by the executive director in country's health ministry, Ben Nangombe, a day after the country took delivery of two consignments of condoms from development partners in the space of two weeks.

He told News24:

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has commenced with a process to procure about 18 million condoms, which is expected to be delivered towards the end of next month.

Last year, The Namibian newspaper reported that a local condom manufacturer of the "Smile" brand had shut down operations, putting a strain on the country's supply at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The United States, through the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR), donated the latest consignment of over 6.9 million condoms and 2.6 million lubricants, targeting groups that don't have access to state-provided condoms in Namibia.

"These commodities are valued at US$275 000 (about R4.3 million) and will be distributed to 273 hotspots and 14 pick-up points, mainly targeting Key Populations (KPs) that are not yet supplied by the Ministry of Health," the US said.

KPs are mainly female sex workers, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex, and transgender people.

Nangombe allayed fears that there could be a shortage, but confirmed that "condoms are amongst fast-moving commodities in the Ministry of Healthy and Social Services".

He said: 

Currently, the country has adequate stock of condoms, and as such, health facilities in the country are receiving condoms continuously.

According to the United Nations, as of last year, 8.2% of the 2.5 million population were living with HIV/Aids. Statistics also indicate that the scourge claimed 2 870 lives in 2021.

Under the 95-95-95 strategy which seeks to diagnose 95% of all HIV-positive individuals, provide antiretroviral therapy (ART) for 95% of those diagnosed, and achieve viral suppression for 95% of those treated by 2030, Namibia is on track.

"Our programme data shows that 92% of people living with HIV know their status, 99% are on treatment, and 93% of those receiving treatment are virally suppressed," Nangombe said.

However, there are some primary gaps, most prominently among children aged less than nine years old, and males aged 20-34 being unaware of their HIV-positive status and not being on treatment, the UN noted.


The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation

