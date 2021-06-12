36m ago

add bookmark

Namibian genocide: Descendants slam deal, say they were left out of negotiations with Germany

accreditation
Lynsey Chutel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Namibian chiefs descended from the victims of the early twentieth century genocide say they were excluded.
  • They have criticised Germany's settlement, calling for Namibia's president to pause implementation.
  • Former politician and Herero descendant fears frustration will lead to land grabs.

The descendants of Namibia's Herero and Nama are calling on the Namibian government to "pause" any agreement with Germany over the early twentieth century genocide.

The terms of the historic agreement, announced on 28 May, has caused discord among Namibians. The latest rejection comes from the leaders of four clans directly descended from the victims of the genocide.

The four chiefs of the Hoveka, Kambazembi, Ovambanderu and Zeraea traditional authorities, wrote to President Hage Geingob on Thursday asking him to pause the implementation of the agreement.

The traditional leaders have requested a "proper inclusive review process", describing the sometimes fraught negotiations between Namibia and its former coloniser as an "insane and illegitimate process".

The request was "informed by the groundswell sentiments…who have expressed serious reservations to total rejection of the agreement".

Geingob's office did not respond to a request for comment.

The "meagre" settlement amount of 1.1 billion euro (R18 billion) paid over 30 years and categorised as aid was also unacceptable, as was the reconstruction development plan.

"We also note that emphasis is put on vocational training but not on different disciplines of educational endeavours. Meaning if this is the roadmap, future generations of the affected communities would be condemned to just being vocational training artisans? What about scientists, historians, etc?" the chiefs asked in a statement.  

They also argue that the process did not follow the precedent set by Germany's reparations for the Holocaust during World War II or its official recognition of the Armenian genocide of 1915 to 1917.

German colonial troops wiped out 80% of the Herero population between 1904 and 1907, killing up to 80 000 Herero and 10 000 Nama. The groups were also scattered between South African, Botswana and Angola. The chiefs say Germany's deal ignores this disenfranchised diaspora.

The German Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Dangerous frustrations

One former politician descended from the Herero fears the disgruntlement over the deal will lead to ultimately land seizures and farm invasions.  

"Germany is underestimating the situation," said Kazenambo Kazenambo, a former member of parliament. Namibia, too, does not have the capacity to address the frustrations of the country's rural citizens.

Kazenambo, who is known as firebrand politician who has butted heads with Geingob, said the communities he was engaging with were considering more extreme forms of redress. This week, Kazenambo wrote to the United Nations in the hope of international intervention.

"We are playing with fire here. The Herero and Namas are frustrated and they have reached a point of despair and they are losing hope," he told News24. "How will they monitor the situation should there be Hereros and Namas who would like to invade farms?"

Earlier this week, sitting members of Namibia's parliament lashed out at both the German and their own governments for failing to consult with the descendants of the victims of the genocide. Last week, Namibia's Vice President Nangolo Mbumba conceded that the Namibian government was "not proud of the amount".

The News 24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
R200k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
16% - 167 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
6% - 60 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
78% - 817 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

2h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun 2021

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.72
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.35
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.62
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.58
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,877.34
0.0%
Silver
27.92
0.0%
Palladium
2,779.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,151.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.69
+0.2%
Top 40
61,445
+0.3%
All Share
67,724
+0.3%
Resource 10
65,776
+1.1%
Industrial 25
87,620
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,639
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun 2021

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun 2021

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo