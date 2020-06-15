59m ago

add bookmark

NGO accuses France of starting Mozambique 'climate bomb'

Mozambique landscape.
Mozambique landscape.
Gabi Zietsman
  • Friends of the Earth accused France of planting a "ticking climate bomb" in Mozambique that threatens "irreversible climate crisis".
  • French oil giant Total is developing a mega-project to exploit natural gas in Mozambique, discovered off in the early 2010s.
  • The discovery could transform one of the poorest countries on the planet into a leading exporter of liquefied natural gas.

Friends of the Earth accused France on Monday of planting a "ticking climate bomb" in Mozambique, where French oil giant Total is developing a mega-project to exploit natural gas.

"For several years now, the entire arsenal of French economic diplomacy has been working to defend French interests in Mozambique," the NGO said, notably "a myriad of French companies in the fossil fuel industry and adjacent sectors".

The report, titled "A windfall for the industry, a curse for the country: France thrusts Mozambique into the gas trap", said $60 billion will be invested in vast underwater reserves that were discovered off the country's northern coast in the early 2010s.

Estimated at 5 000 billion cubic metres, the discovery could transform one of the poorest countries on the planet into a leading exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

However, FOE charged, "French machinations are forcing yet another African country into dependency on fossil fuels... in the name of the economic interests of French energy industrials and bankers."

The report noted that three gas projects currently under development "could release as much as the equivalent of seven times France's annual greenhouse gas emissions, and 49 times Mozambique's current national annual emissions."

It added: "This is a ticking climate bomb ready to explode and will contribute to pushing the world even further towards the irreversible climate crisis."

Total, ExxonMobil of the United States and Italy's ENI hope to start exploiting the reserves by 2022-23, with Total planning to invest $25 billion in the venture.

The gas reserves are located in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, the centre for the last two and a half years of an Islamist insurgency which has left at least 1 100 dead, according to a count by the NGO Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

The London-based organisation accuses France of "helping ignite tensions in Cabo Delgado province by supporting multinational gas companies and the militarisation of the zone."

Friends of the Earth said "French companies including private banks and energy companies like Total must immediately put an end to their involvement in gas projects in Mozambique."

It also singled out the French banks Credit Agricole and Societe Generale as "the major players, acting as financial advisors to the gas operators" in the former Portuguese colony on Africa's southeastern coast.

Related Links
64 Ethiopians found dead in cargo container in Mozambique
64 migrants found dead in container in Mozambique: hospital official
US accuses Mozambique security forces of 'arbitrary' killings
Read more on:
mozambiquefranceclimate changeeast africagreenenvironment
Lottery
1 person bags R161k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Now that golf courses have reopened around the country, did you play this weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I did
24% - 96 votes
No, my course isn’t open yet
6% - 22 votes
No, I'm still not risking it
23% - 93 votes
No, but plan to do so soon
47% - 186 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.27
(-0.60)
ZAR/GBP
21.57
(-0.43)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(-0.52)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.59)
Gold
1717.02
(-0.85)
Silver
17.11
(-2.01)
Platinum
798.00
(-0.44)
Brent Crude
38.84
(0.00)
Palladium
1906.00
(+0.50)
All Share
52072.67
(-2.92)
Top 40
47748.95
(-3.04)
Financial 15
10416.54
(-3.33)
Industrial 25
71604.43
(-2.37)
Resource 10
47476.20
(-3.88)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo