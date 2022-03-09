Nigerian government discourages citizens from enlisting as fighters in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Embassy in Nigeria says Nigerians have approached it to enquire about enlisting to fight against Russia.

An estimated 16 000 people from across the globe have shown interest in fighting against Russia in Ukraine, says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs.

Nigeria says it has discouraged its citizens from becoming mercenaries because it abides by international law.

A group of Nigerians have offered to fight in Ukraine after the country called on foreign volunteers to join their fight against the Russian invasion, but the Nigerian government is not amused.

Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that despite Ukraine saying it didn't enlist any Nigerians, quite a number offered their services.

"The Ukrainian Embassy refuted (sic) the allegations but confirmed that several Nigerians had approached the Embassy indicating their willingness to fight on the side of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia," said Francisca Omayuli, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Last week, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, called for an "International Legion of Territorial Defence", arguing that "together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, too".

Several days later, Kuleba posted a Facebook video in which he claimed that 16 000 foreign fighters were on their way to Ukraine, some from as far as Canada. This includes Canadian comedian Anthony Walker, who calls himself a "Temporary Ukrainian" on his Twitter handle @anthonycwalker.



For its part, Nigeria said it did not support mercenaries and advised its citizens not to join the war in Ukraine.

"As a responsible member of the international community, and consistent with our obligations under international law, Nigeria discourages the use of mercenaries anywhere in the world and will not tolerate the recruitment in Nigeria of Nigerians as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine or anywhere in the world," said Omayuli.

"The Federal Government will continue to engage with the Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria and other relevant authorities to prevent this possibility."

During the United Nations (UN) General Assembly vote last week, Nigeria voted in favour of Ukraine, along with 28 other African countries. Seventeen African countries – including South Africa – abstained, while eight had no vote recorded and only Eritrea voted against Ukraine.

