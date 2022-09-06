44m ago

add bookmark

Over 700 000 Zimbabweans living in SA, report shows

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
There are 773 246 Zimbabweans in South Africa, according to ZimStat.
There are 773 246 Zimbabweans in South Africa, according to ZimStat.
Getty Images
  • There are 773 246 Zimbabweans in SA of which 461 293 are men and 311 953 women.
  • Only 178 000 Zimbabweans living and working in the country are permit holders. 
  • Statistics South Africa says there are 3.95 million foreign nationals in SA.

South Africa is home to more than 700 000 Zimbabweans while Botswana has the second highest number of emigrants from the country, with just above 40 000, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) claims.

The figures were released by Zimstat in preliminary results from the national census held in April.

Zimstat in its findings said there were 773 246 Zimbabweans in SA of which 461 293 are men and 311 593 are women.

The report further stated that, "South Africa was the major country of residence for emigrants accounting for 85%, Botswana 5% and the United Kingdom 3%."

The latest figures are way above the number of Zimbabweans who are legally in South Africa.

According to the SA Department of Home Affairs, only 178 000 Zimbabweans living and working in the country were permit holders. 

READ | SA likely to get observer status in Zimbabwean general elections - Naledi Pandor

But in 2011, when the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association filed a class suit at the Gauteng High Court pushing for holders of special permits to be declared permanent residents, it claimed to be representing 250 000 Zimbabweans.

The figure released by Zimstat is slightly higher than Statistics SA's findings from the 2011 national census which said there were 672 308 Zimbabweans in SA out of a population of  2 188 872 foreign nationals in the country.

According to Zimstat, last year saw the highest number of Zimbabweans leave the country since independence in 1980.

A steady rise since the year 2000 was noted, but after the 2017 coup that dislodged the late Robert Mugabe who died three years ago, there has been a sharp rise in people leaving the country.

The departures are due to economic challenges and the search for better remuneration for skilled people, who are most of the migrants leaving Zimbabwe.

Zimstat said:

Professionals, service and sales workers and crafts and related trades workers accounted for 58% of the emigrants. Eighty-four percent of all the emigrants left the country for employment reasons, 9% left for family reasons, 0.1% were socially displaced.

For years the number of foreign nationals in SA has been contentious with Statistics SA putting the figure at 3.95 million, including legal and undocumented foreign nationals.

The United Nations' Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA) in 2019 said there were 4.2 million foreign nationals in South Africa.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zimstatstatssazimbabwesouthern africa
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 5095 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 447 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 1877 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.30
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.94
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.14
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,704.07
-0.4%
Silver
18.08
-0.5%
Palladium
1,988.19
-2.4%
Platinum
855.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
95.74
+2.8%
Top 40
60,943
+0.2%
All Share
67,539
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,966
+0.3%
Industrial 25
82,750
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,199
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo