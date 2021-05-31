41m ago

add bookmark

Pan-African Parliament erupts into chaos ... again

Lynsey Chutel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Pan-African Parliament devolved into chaos once again. (Screengrab, The Pan-African Parliament)
The Pan-African Parliament devolved into chaos once again. (Screengrab, The Pan-African Parliament)
  • Members of the Pan-African Parliament were meant to appoint a new president.
  • The southern African caucus is demanding reform, saying the position should be on a rotational basis.
  • West and Central African members have demanded that elections go ahead.

The Pan-African Parliament devolved into chaos once again on Monday, with southern African members pitted against their francophone colleagues.

The continental parliament was meant to elect a new president from among the MPs, but a dispute over the rotation of that position led to bitter disagreement.

Members of the southern African delegation proposed the rotation, aimed at giving each of the five regions a turn to lead the executive.

An ad-hoc committee was appointed to conduct the electoral process, but the committee’s presentation was interrupted before an election could take place.

Yet, even among committee members, there was discord.  

"This election cannot proceed without the procedures and the advice that came from AU legal council. No rotation, no election, I declare,” said Zimbabwe’s Barbara Rwodzi, also a member of the ad-hoc committee.

“The AU is the mother body of the Pan-African Parliament and we follow that,” said Rwodzi, shouting over committee chairperson Jaynet Kabila. Delegates shouted at Kabila, accusing her of bias toward Francophone countries.

ALSO READ | Pan-African Parliament to pick a new president amid fallout over Malema 'kill you' threat

Rwodzi continued to shout, “No rotation,  no election,” from the speakers’ podium and refused to leave it until fellow delegates led her away.

West African delegates shouted that southern Africa was delaying the election because they didn’t have the numbers, while southern African delegates shouted back that the Malian presidential candidate should be disqualified over the coup in that country.

“What can they teach us about democracy?” shouted a MP.

Kabila requested that police clear the room.

Earlier in the morning session, as the session resumed, acting president Chief Fortune Charumbira said the African Union supported the need for rotation.

“With comprehensive debate regarding the rotation of the president of the bureau of the PAP, all the members of parliament who contributed are unanimous on the principle of rotation,” said Charumbira, who is also the preferred candidate for the southern African caucus.

“For that reason, only countries from the northern and southern region are eligible,” he said.

That announcement was also met with jeers. Delegates demanded that the bureau step down immediately, interrupting Charumbira as he tried to continue the session before the lunch break.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pan african parliament
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 8732 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1197 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.74
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.48
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.78
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.63
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,905.10
+0.1%
Silver
27.95
+0.1%
Palladium
2,839.19
+0.4%
Platinum
1,190.89
+0.5%
Brent Crude
68.72
-0.7%
Top 40
61,711
+0.6%
All Share
67,913
+0.5%
Resource 10
67,582
+2.0%
Industrial 25
86,751
-0.4%
Financial 15
13,455
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo