Pan-African Parliament erupts into chaos ... again

Members of the Pan-African Parliament were meant to appoint a new president.

The southern African caucus is demanding reform, saying the position should be on a rotational basis.

West and Central African members have demanded that elections go ahead.

The Pan-African Parliament devolved into chaos once again on Monday, with southern African members pitted against their francophone colleagues.

The continental parliament was meant to elect a new president from among the MPs, but a dispute over the rotation of that position led to bitter disagreement.

Members of the southern African delegation proposed the rotation, aimed at giving each of the five regions a turn to lead the executive.

An ad-hoc committee was appointed to conduct the electoral process, but the committee’s presentation was interrupted before an election could take place.

Yet, even among committee members, there was discord.

"This election cannot proceed without the procedures and the advice that came from AU legal council. No rotation, no election, I declare,” said Zimbabwe’s Barbara Rwodzi, also a member of the ad-hoc committee.

“The AU is the mother body of the Pan-African Parliament and we follow that,” said Rwodzi, shouting over committee chairperson Jaynet Kabila. Delegates shouted at Kabila, accusing her of bias toward Francophone countries.

Rwodzi continued to shout, “No rotation, no election,” from the speakers’ podium and refused to leave it until fellow delegates led her away.

West African delegates shouted that southern Africa was delaying the election because they didn’t have the numbers, while southern African delegates shouted back that the Malian presidential candidate should be disqualified over the coup in that country.

“What can they teach us about democracy?” shouted a MP.

Kabila requested that police clear the room.

Earlier in the morning session, as the session resumed, acting president Chief Fortune Charumbira said the African Union supported the need for rotation.

“With comprehensive debate regarding the rotation of the president of the bureau of the PAP, all the members of parliament who contributed are unanimous on the principle of rotation,” said Charumbira, who is also the preferred candidate for the southern African caucus.

“For that reason, only countries from the northern and southern region are eligible,” he said.

That announcement was also met with jeers. Delegates demanded that the bureau step down immediately, interrupting Charumbira as he tried to continue the session before the lunch break.