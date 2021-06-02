7m ago

add bookmark

Pan-African Parliament suspended indefinitely after days of chaos delays presidency vote

accreditation
Lynsey Chutel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Pan-African Parliament will suspend the session after failing to elect a new president.
  • The session was the scene of chaos for a third day over voting disputes.
  • The move is in favour of the southern African delegation's calls for a delay and African Union intervention.

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) suspended a vote on its presidency on Tuesday after it was already delayed by days of scuffles and discontent.

PAP Secretariat spokesperson Jeffrey Onganga confirmed the suspension. He said the suspension is indefinite and a date would be confirmed at a later stage. The session was supposed to run from 21 May to 4 June.

The delay is a win for the southern African caucus who refused to go ahead with the vote unless the process was reformed to a rotational presidency.

Until now, the position has been decided by the number of votes attained. The president heads up the PAP's bureau, which is responsible for the management and administration of the continental parliament. The bureau consists of four vice-presidents, whose seniority is decided by the number of votes attained.

Pan African Parliament members gather in groups
Pan African Parliament members gather in groups inside the house following its postponement in Midrand, Johannesburg on 1 June 2021.

The southern African caucus has refused to go ahead with the vote, calling instead for the African Union (AU) to intervene in the dispute. At the centre of Tuesday's chaos was a letter, believed to be from the AU and sent to the PAP clerk, supporting the call for rotation. Delegates from West and East Africa disputed the validity of the letter.

Southern African delegates – including ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, veteran ANC politician Amos Masondo and EFF leader Julius Malema – said their call for rotation was in line with the AU's own regulation. They said it would ensure fairness and greater transparency.

Physical altercations, heated disputes

The southern Africans are outnumbered by their counterparts in West and East Africa, who are each backing a candidate for the presidency. The PAP has 229 members, with national parliaments from each member state allowed to send up to five MPs.

The West and East African caucuses accuse acting president Chief Fortune Charumbira of using the delay to hold onto power. Charumbira, from Zimbabwe, is the southern African caucus' presidential candidate.

A member of the Malian delegation told News24 the postponement had not been communicated to them, but conceded they could not see how the vote could go ahead on Wednesday after the mayhem of the last two days.

Mali's Haidara Aichata Cisse is one of three presidential candidates. During the parliamentary shouting match, MPs raised Mali's domestic politics, saying a military coup in that country last week should preclude it from participating in the AU.

Albino Mathom Ayuel Aboug from South Sudan is the preferred candidate from the East African bloc.

After physical altercations and heated disputes, the PAP has called off its presidential election.

The current bureau's mandate expired in May. The PAP is yet to comment on how this will affect the functioning of the organisation until the next vote.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pan-african parliamentjulius malemaamos masondopemmy majodinazimbabwesudansouth africamalidiplomacypolitics
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 10842 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1487 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.81
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.55
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.87
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.68
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,897.58
-0.2%
Silver
27.73
-0.6%
Palladium
2,846.00
-0.6%
Platinum
1,186.50
-0.9%
Brent Crude
70.25
+1.3%
Top 40
62,699
0.0%
All Share
68,923
0.0%
Resource 10
68,669
0.0%
Industrial 25
88,358
0.0%
Financial 15
13,575
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May 2021

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo