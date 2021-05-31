1h ago

add bookmark

Pan-African Parliament to pick a new president amid fallout over Malema 'kill you' threat

Lynsey Chutel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Julius Malema.
Julius Malema.
Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24
  • Members of the Malian delegation say they are afraid of Malema's unpredictable behaviour.
  • The ANC chief whip has defended Malema, saying the threat has been blown out of proportion.
  • Southern African delegates are calling for the reform of the PAP presidency.

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP) will vote for a new president on Monday, with a threat from South African opposition politician Julius Malema hanging over the session.

The PAP resumes after an emergency adjournment on Thursday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The chamber became heated when the Economic Freedom Fighters leader threatened a fellow member of parliament from Mali.

In video footage of the incident, Malema is heard saying, "I'll kill you outside", pointing at Ali Koné, who is inaudible.

READ | Malema's antics bring the wrong attention to Pan-African Parliament - analyst

"Many of the MPs, not only Mali, are afraid now because we are here in South Africa," said Aboubacar Sidiki Koné, a member of the Malian delegation. He said delegates were anxious for much of the weekend, receiving no direction from the PAP.

"The MPs were in the chamber and they switched off the light. Policemen came to the chamber with guns and told us MPs, 'go away, go away!' We were very surprised, we were shocked," Aboubacar Koné said of Thursday's session.

Koné is the campaign manager for Haidara Aichata Cisse, a Malian politician who is also running for the PAP presidency.

"With Malema, we never know, but I think he is a very dangerous guy for all MPs here," said Koné, who has lived in South Africa since 2017. Koné added that he has never been the victim of xenophobia.

Koné believed last week's adjournment was a delay tactic by the southern Africa delegation to prolong Zimbabwe's role as acting president.

While Koné said Cisse was considering additional security, the PAP secretariat said there was no need.

"As the secretariat, we've taken all the measures ahead to ensure the session resumes," said PAP spokesperson Jeffrey Onganga.

'Out of proportion'

"The scene of Mr Malema and the Mali delegate was blown out of proportion," said Pemmy Majodina, ANC chief whip in Parliament and a member of the PAP.

"The videos only show where Mr Malema was reacting," she told News24.

"He was [acting] in self-defence because there was something that was said to him."

The EFF did not respond to a request for comment.

In this parliament, the ANC and EFF were backing a single candidate in a hotly contested race for the presidency. Majodina said each of the five regions had led the bureau, except southern Africa.

The PAP president is the most powerful position in the bureau, the executive body of the PAP. It is made up of an elected president and four vice-presidents from each region.

Members of the region were backing Chief Fortune Charumbira from Zimbabwe. Charumbira has served as acting president since 1 March after former PAP president Bouras Djamel was recalled to Algeria after internal politics in the north African country saw parliament being dissolved.

Charumbira did not respond to a request for comment on the Malian delegation's accusations.

Southern African delegates have also called for a rotational presidency. Currently, the presidential candidate with the most votes wins the presidency. The vice-presidents are ranked first to fourth based on the number of votes received. A rotational system would do away with this ranking.

This call for reform was the basis of last week's heated exchanges, even before the altercation between Malema and Koné.

As the PAP prepares to vote for a new bureau against this backdrop, the session could see fireworks once again.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pan african parliamentali konejulius malemapemmy majodina
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 8545 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1174 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May 2021

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.75
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.50
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.78
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.64
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,905.53
+0.1%
Silver
27.97
+0.2%
Palladium
2,851.61
+0.9%
Platinum
1,186.33
+0.2%
Brent Crude
68.72
-0.7%
Top 40
61,794
+0.7%
All Share
68,003
+0.7%
Resource 10
67,621
+2.1%
Industrial 25
86,926
-0.2%
Financial 15
13,470
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo