Public perception of US, China in Africa equal, according to Afrobarometer report

In 28 African countries, half of respondents rate the economic and political influence of China and the US as positive.

In Cameroon, there is more support for China than the US.

The US an China are doing their bidding in Africa as the geopolitical race continues, but for most Africans, there is no clear winner between the two, an Afrobarometer research has found.



In 16 African nations, China has established 25 economic and trade cooperation zones.

According to the China-Africa Economic and Trade Relationship Annual Report 2021, the zones, which are registered with China's Ministry of Commerce, attracted 623 enterprises with a combined investment of about US$7.35 billion (R132.3 billion) by the end of 2020.

Since 2021, the US has helped 47 African states secure more than 800 bilateral trade and investment agreements worth more than US$18 billion (R324 billion).

Additionally, private investment deals from the US into Africa are worth an estimated US$8.6 billion (R154.8 billion) since 2021.

According to data from the Afrobarometer US and China perception research "on average across 28 African countries, half of respondents [51%] rate the economic and political influence of China as positive. A similar proportion [49%] say the same about the US".

Public perception in these countries does not necessarily represent government stances.

To mention a few, in Liberia, 84% view American influence as good while 80% from the same pool feel the same about China.

In Cabo Verde, there is more support for China with 81% seeing its influence as a positive for the country while 79% say the same about the US.

There are some cases where the perception varies a lot such as in Cameroon where 53% see positivity in US engagement but 74% are overwhelmingly in support of China.

In Mauritius, there is more love for China with 70% in support while 51% say good things about the US.

It is similar in Mali where 69% are pro-Chinese against 41% who believe in the US.

Until recently, Zambia, under Edgar Lungu, enjoyed close ties with China from whom it heavily borrowed with its public debt owed to the Chinese government and private institutions estimated to be around US$6 billion (R108 billion).

With Hakainde Hichilema in power, the US has been on a charm offensive, particularly to address Zambia's public debt and to also strengthen democracy in the country.

From that, there has been a shift in how the public view the US and China in Zambia.



However, the two countries command the same respect among Zambians, each enjoying 42% of the perception index.

In Lesotho, the US was more favourable with 53% against China's 49%. In Ghana, US influence is felt more at 45% against China's lowly 25%.

The 28-country average for both the US and China is tied at 49% for their economic and political influence on the continent.

