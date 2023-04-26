1h ago

Share

Public perception of US, China in Africa equal, according to Afrobarometer report

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • In 28 African countries, half of respondents rate the economic and political influence of China and the US as positive.
  • In Cameroon, there is more support for China than the US.
  • In Ghana, US influence is felt more at 45% against China's lowly 25%.

The US an China are doing their bidding in Africa as the geopolitical race continues, but for most Africans, there is no clear winner between the two, an Afrobarometer research has found.

In 16 African nations, China has established 25 economic and trade cooperation zones.

According to the China-Africa Economic and Trade Relationship Annual Report 2021, the zones, which are registered with China's Ministry of Commerce, attracted 623 enterprises with a combined investment of about US$7.35 billion (R132.3 billion) by the end of 2020.

Since 2021, the US has helped 47 African states secure more than 800 bilateral trade and investment agreements worth more than US$18 billion (R324 billion). 

Additionally, private investment deals from the US into Africa are worth an estimated US$8.6 billion (R154.8 billion) since 2021.

According to data from the Afrobarometer US and China perception research "on average across 28 African countries, half of respondents [51%] rate the economic and political influence of China as positive. A similar proportion [49%] say the same about the US".

Public perception in these countries does not necessarily represent government stances.

To mention a few, in Liberia, 84% view American influence as good while 80% from the same pool feel the same about China.

In Cabo Verde, there is more support for China with 81% seeing its influence as a positive for the country while 79% say the same about the US.

There are some cases where the perception varies a lot such as in Cameroon where 53% see positivity in US engagement but 74% are overwhelmingly in support of China.

In Mauritius, there is more love for China with 70% in support while 51% say good things about the US.

It is similar in Mali where 69% are pro-Chinese against 41% who believe in the US.

Until recently, Zambia, under Edgar Lungu, enjoyed close ties with China from whom it heavily borrowed with its public debt owed to the Chinese government and private institutions estimated to be around US$6 billion (R108 billion).

With Hakainde Hichilema in power, the US has been on a charm offensive, particularly to address Zambia's public debt and to also strengthen democracy in the country. 

Zambian President Edgar Lungu
Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu.

From that, there has been a shift in how the public view the US and China in Zambia.

However, the two countries command the same respect among Zambians, each enjoying 42% of the perception index.

In Lesotho, the US was more favourable with 53% against China's 49%. In Ghana, US influence is felt more at 45% against China's lowly 25%.

The 28-country average for both the US and China is tied at 49% for their economic and political influence on the continent.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uschina
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the South African nationals trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
SA govt is always slow to act
39% - 526 votes
Rescuers must prioritise safety first
8% - 114 votes
My faith lies in Gift of the Givers
53% - 712 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

10h ago

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

9h ago

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

5h ago

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

15h ago

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.90
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
20.28
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,088.94
-1.0%
Palladium
1,524.87
+0.6%
Gold
1,983.99
-0.7%
Silver
24.73
-1.2%
Brent Crude
80.77
-2.4%
Top 40
72,533
+0.3%
All Share
78,122
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,009
+1.1%
Industrial 25
106,108
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,604
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo