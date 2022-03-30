1h ago

add bookmark

Pula Corbevax: Sub-Saharan Africa's first Covid-19 vaccine will be manufactured in Botswana

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images
  • Botswana received 100 million doses of Sub-Saharan Africa's first Covid-19 vaccine.
  • Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong says the vaccine is "active" against every Covid-19 variant.
  • President Masisi says his government is determined to dictate a new legacy associated with access to medicines.

Botswana received 100 million doses of Sub-Saharan Africa's first-ever Covid-19 vaccine - Pula Corbevax - which will eventually be manufactured on home soil.

"Pula", a Setswana word meaning "rain" or "blessing", is also the name of Botswana's currency.

READ | South Africa to dispose of 80 000 Covid-19 vaccines this week

The vaccine will be produced in Botswana by NantBotswana, a joint venture between the Botswana government and South Africa-born billionaire Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's NantWorks.

In a tweet, Soon-Shiong said the vaccine was "a milestone reached, and one of the most satisfying experiences of my medical career".

Soon-Shiong spoke at the launch of the construction of the NantBotswana manufacturing plant on Tuesday.

He said: 

This vaccine called Pule Corbevax has been tested and shown to be active against every Covid-19 variant including omicron.

Developed by the Texas Children's Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development and Baylor College of Medicine in the United States, the vaccine is a protein sub-unit and patent-free.

This means it will be readily accessible and low-cost enough for poor states.

The vaccine is already approved for use in Bangladesh, India and Indonesia.

Speaking at the launch, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said the country was on to something that would change Africa's access to healthcare.

ALSO READ | Ghana to start producing own Covid-19 vaccines in January 2024

"We are determined to dictate a new legacy associated with access to medicines, vaccines, and other health technologies......it is, therefore, our intent, our conviction, that the opening of this vaccine manufacturing facility will go a long way in changing this narrative," he said.

But Botswana will have to wait until 2026 to manufacture the Covid-19 vaccine, and other vaccines and medicines for chronic illnesses, when the construction of the plant is finished.


The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mokgweetsi masisipatrick soon-shiongbotswanacoronavirusvaccine
Lottery
R125k for four Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
72% - 1900 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
28% - 736 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.49
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.03
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.16
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,933.96
+0.8%
Silver
24.98
+0.8%
Palladium
2,250.83
+4.2%
Platinum
998.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
110.23
-2.0%
Top 40
68,530
+0.9%
All Share
75,425
+0.9%
Resource 10
81,138
+4.6%
Industrial 25
82,304
-0.9%
Financial 15
17,630
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris...

29 Mar

Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris 2024 Olympics
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo