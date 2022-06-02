'Pushed further into the shadows': War in Ukraine overshadows African crises, says refugee body

The Norwegian Refugee Council says 10 of the world's most pressing crises are in Africa.

It says international donor agencies reacted more swiftly to the Ukraine crisis than to those in Africa.

The report says the Democratic Republic of the Congo has become a "textbook case" for neglected crises.

The war in Ukraine is overshadowing Africa's age-old humanitarian problems that often go unnoticed, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) says in its annual analysis of neglected crises.

The NRC's report indicates that for the first time, the world's top 10 crises are in Africa.

The report assesses the lack of the following: funding; media attention; and international political and diplomatic initiatives.

READ | Russian journalist auctioning off Nobel Peace Prize medal to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

The NRC says, as war rages on in Ukraine and attention is directed there, more African countries could find themselves facing worsening scenarios shortly.

"With the all-absorbing war in Europe’s Ukraine, I fear African suffering will be pushed further into the shadows," said NRC secretary-general Jan Egeland during the latest report's launch on Wednesday.

Egeland observed that the response to the war in Ukraine showed that the world could solve Africa's problems, but there was no political will.

He said:

The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the immense gap between what is possible when the international community rallies behind a crisis, and the daily reality for millions of people suffering in silence within these crises on the African continent that the world has chosen to ignore.

"This bias also comes with a tremendous cost. Lives that could have been saved are lost. Conflicts are being allowed to become protracted crises and devastate the hopes of generations of people for a better future."



Africa has a long history of acute food shortages, which of late have been compounded by rising wheat and fuel prices because of the war in Ukraine.

The NRC's report highlighted that donor countries had cut back on aid to Africa, redirecting it to Ukraine.

The top 10 neglected crises

These are the NRC's 10 most neglected crises, listed by the countries they occur in:

DRC

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

South Sudan

Chad

Mali

Sudan

Nigeria

Burundi

Ethiopia

With aid amounting to less than US$1 (approximately R16) per week reaching each person in need in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the central African country faces the direst circumstances according to the NRC.

The council said the DRC was "a textbook case", making it one of the worst humanitarian crises in modern history.

"The DRC has become a textbook example of neglect. It is one of the worst humanitarian crises of this century, yet those inside and outside of Africa with the power to create change are closing their eyes to the waves of brutal and targeted attacks on civilians that shatter communities," said Egeland.

A 37-year-old woman interviewed in the report said the world had no idea about how they were suffering in the DRC's Ituri province.

She said:

I can’t plan for my children’s future, there is nothing beyond finding food each day. The world doesn’t know how we suffer here.

The report highlights that "aid provided to DRC last year equalled less than one US dollar a week per person in need, and the humanitarian appeal was less than half funded, leaving aid workers with impossible decisions as to what and whom to prioritise".



Another ignored crisis, the report says, was the conflict in Burkina Faso that reached unprecedented levels in December last year.

"Despite a large spike in people fleeing their homes in Burkina Faso in 2021, the displacement crisis received substantially fewer media coverage during the whole year than the average amount the war in Ukraine received each day during the first three months of the conflict," the report says.

It added that an average of around 85 000 articles in English per day were written about the crisis in Ukraine during the first three months of the war. In comparison, there were a total of 27 000 English articles written about the displacement crisis in Burkina Faso during the whole of 2021.









The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.