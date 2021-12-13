Q&A | 'It's horrific' - humanitarian givers under siege in crisis hit DRC

Norwegian Refugee Council says humanitarian givers were attacked by rebels in DRC.

About 3 million people are food insecure in Ituri province.

Refugees are growing impatient with the UN stabilisation mission in DRC and government forces' failure to protect them.

More than 75 000 displaced people, including 35 000 children, in a remote hilltop camp Rhoe in Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been cut off from humanitarian aid by rebels who attack aid givers and violate refugees.



In the past two weeks, the population at the camp rose four-fold after people fled there because of several attacks on nearby camps at Drodro and Tche.

With limited resources, one toilet is used by about 1 300 people, sewage flows openly through densely inhabited areas and that's a breeder for diseases in a community facing serious food, sanitation, accommodation, protection, and security issues inside hopelessly overcrowded and unsanitary shelters.



News24 spoke to Caitlin Brady, the country director for the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in DRC, who said the situation in Ituri is easily the most ignored crisis in the world. Her responses were edited for clarity.



In November most aid agencies stopped work in Ituri because of accessibility and rebel attacks. What's the situation like at the moment?

There are approximately 1.5 million displaced persons living with host families in Itori. There are also 200 000 living in Internally Displaced People (IDP) sites. Many of these people have been displaced more than once.

In Djugu where there was a conflict in November, the local militia of the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) group and another called Mai Mai Simba - their conflict is primarily with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FRDC-national army).

They usually attack civilian camps and villages, then FRDC comes and responds.

There was an attack on one of the NGOs, they were traveling back to Bunia through a place called Bambu and they were shot at.

Two staffers were wounded and taken to hospital. Other NGO workers were attacked. No one was killed.

On 4 November we (NRC) passed through an area on our way to access our program sites and we were stopped and didn't feel it was safe to continue.

We haven't had access to our sites since.

Since then fighting has escalated and many NGOs have suspended operations.

Our strategy was to go out and talk to people (fighters) about what we are doing and that we want to continue to access the areas safely and ask if they would allow us.

But from 15 November, fighting escalated dramatically and all NGOs lost access.

The access in this area was generally by road and that makes us vulnerable.

Just today the UN Humanitarian Air service flew into Drodro (area) with a helicopter with NGO staff previously evacuated.

This is the first time they are there in two weeks.

What then was the situation when there was an NGO blackout in these sites?



There were attacks, especially in Rhoe. In those four attacks at least 51 people were killed.

These are people who had fled from their villages now they are attacked in IDP sites.

It's horrific and shows how civilians are vulnerable.

AFP Badru Katumba / AFP

The areas where NRC operates are inaccessible by helicopter; the only way in is by road and that's still dangerous.

In Mahagi our teams are back doing security and other assessments.

There are newly displaced households we have seen.

There are multiple ethnic groups there and where the displaced go should be where they have their people and as an aid organisation that's critical to understand.



How do you plan to return to full operations?

In Djugu, NRC suspended education, shelter, water, and sanitation, and information and counseling services.

In terms of future access, we hope that escalation dies down, militia groups regroup or withdraw so that we can access the areas we were working on by road.

There's an organised effort to get out a message that humanitarians are neutral, impartial, and not targeting any area on the basis of affiliation.

We are targeting on the basis of need.

We are actively working with the UN organisation for coordination of humanitarian affairs on that.

Actually, the World Food Program (WPF) is also trying to re-establish an emergency operation in Djugu, with the same constraints we have.

But they have additional constraints, there are some bad feelings developing against the UN stabilisation mission in DR Congo.



How do you classify the levels of crisis?



Levels 3 and 4 are crisis and emergency and level 5 is famine.

There are 3 million people in Itori in those classifications.

In the whole of DRC, about 27 million people are in need of relief aid.

In one area we found 2 000 new households and there are various NGOs that come through in such situations to help their multi-sectoral needs.

AFP Badru Katumba / AFP

The context in DRC has deteriorated because we have the largest population of food-insecure people in the world.

Part of that is because DRC has 80 to 100 million people, it's a combination of food insecurity and mass displacement; right now there are 5.2 million internally displaced people and about 500 000 refugees from the Central Africa Republic and Burundi.

With these enormous humanitarian needs, we have seen the level of funding is not enough.

It's not just that it's not enough, nobody gets enough but the level of funding has been so low compared to what we had estimated we need to respond properly.

In areas where you're restoring operations what's the situation like?

Displaced people are spending nights in churches without blankets or mattresses, on the ground in schools, displaced women are not getting medical access, pregnant women for example.

A total of 23 000 displaced households are leaving Djugu moving into Mahagi and we're looking at over a hundred thousand people in Mahagi.

There are pleas from civic society at the national level that the government should provide security for this displaced population.

Why are people "angry" at the government and UN forces?



There is a crisis and needs exceed the government's capacity.

In North Kivu, there are bad feelings against Monusco (the UN stabilisation mission in DR Congo), in theory, part of their mandate is to help the government to fight the Allied Democratic Forces rebels (ADF) and there's the Force International Brigade which does on occasion fight alongside the government to fight ADF.

People feel neither of these forces is doing enough to protect people. We are now seeing this sentiment spreading to Djuku.



Is there political will to solve this crisis?

There are negotiations and political discussions underway behind the scenes with Codeco leadership with rebel forces trying to find common ground.

In the past that has worked to some extent.

Some components of Codeco have gone into pre cantonment, a stage before disarmament and that is work towards a peace agreement.



