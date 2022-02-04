55m ago

Ramaphosa hails AU's good governance agency as Burundi becomes latest country to join

Lenin Ndebele
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Photo: GCIS
  • Burundi is latest country to join Africa's Self-Assessment for Good Governance.
  • Burundian President Ndayishiminye has outlined his roadmap for peace and integration in the country.
  • South Africa, Nigeria, Namibia, Niger, Kenya, Uganda and Djibouti's country reports are to be reviewed.

Burundi will on Sunday become the 42nd and most recent country to join Africa's Self-Assessment for Good Governance (APRM), a "self-monitoring" agency of African Union member states.

President Evariste Ndayishimiye took office after the death of then-president Pierre Nkurunziza in 2020. In his inaugural virtual address at the APRM's 31st forum, Ndayishimiye said his country had come a long way in fostering peace.

"After recovering peace and stability, my government started its battle against poverty to bring our country to a pace of peace and development. We organised a Burundi- inter-country dialogue. We were able to analyse the economic situation of the country to uproot the real reason for poverty.

"Dialogue is the way, it produced a constitution voted for by a referendum... as far as our painful past we have two commissions in place and other mechanisms including the human rights commission," he said.

However, back home, civil society groups and the opposition say, since Ndayishiminye came into power, they have continued to document "enforced disappearances" and torture linked to the military, police and the dreaded national intelligence service.

This is despite the United States in December last year lifting sanctions on Burundi because of "changed circumstances and positive political developments".

Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye
Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

But Ndayishiminye told the APRM that his government was looking at new ways of opening up freedom of speech and associations.

"We are looking at how to strengthen democracy and public freedom, using a new path that will allow different political parties to work together. We now have regular meetings through the political parties forum. We have politicians looking at each other as comrades working for a common good," he said.

He added that everyone in Burundi could gain access to him by telephone and that, twice a year, there was a national dialogue.

"Every citizen has the right to speak directly to the head of state. They all have my phone number now. Twice a year, we have television and radio programme, where we answer questions directly not only from the media but our people," he added.

Cornerstone

Speaking at the same virtual summit, President Cyril Ramaphosa, the outgoing chair, noted that the APRM was the cornerstone of Africa's objective of improving governance dynamics at local, national and continental levels.

He also spoke about Covid-19's negative impact on the continent's socio-political and economic agenda.

"As much as Covid-19 has altered the human health landscape, it has had political ramifications as well and will continue to do so for some time to come into the future. Its impact on our economies has been quite severe and as Africa, a number of our developmental aspirations have been severely set back as we continue to marshal all our resources to saving lives and protecting livelihoods," he said. 

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the African Union Commission chairperson, noted that one of the biggest challenges faced by the APRM was governance, as so many countries would be peer reviewed.

Nigeria, Namibia, Niger, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda and Djibouti's country reviews and governance reports will be under the spotlight in closed-door meetings.

