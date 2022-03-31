Rate of school dropouts tripled in SA due to Covid-19 - Unicef report

Out-of-school children in South Africa tripled from 250 000 to 750 000 in a year because of Covid-19.

Countries in sub-Sahara Africa are the most affected by dropouts.

Twenty countries are yet to fully open schools and around 405 million schoolchildren are affected.

The number of out-of-school children in South Africa tripled from 250 000 to 750 000 between March 2020 and July 2021, a new Unicef report says.

The report added in Malawi, the dropout rate among girls in secondary education increased by 48%.

In Kenya, of a pooled sample of 4 000 adolescents aged 10 to 19 years, 16% of girls and 8% of boys did not return when schools reopened after Covid-19 lockdowns.

In Liberia, 43% of pupils did not go back to school, while in Uganda, 10% in both primary and secondary school dropped out.

As such, the report said, educational gains have been reversed in most sub-Saharan countries due to lockdowns, and, "the current pace of learning is so slow that it would take an average of seven years for most schoolchildren to learn foundational reading skills that should have been grasped in two years, and 11 years to learn foundational numeracy skills".

Commenting on the report's findings, Catherine Russell, Unicef's executive director, said unequal access to education was a potential conflict driver because out-of-school children were some of the most vulnerable and marginalised in society.



"This rising inequality in access to learning means that education risks becoming the greatest divider, not the greatest equaliser. When the world fails to educate its children, we all suffer," she added.

Russell said: "The pandemic's impact on education has also widened disparities and deepened inequity. Children from the poorest households, those involved in child labour, children with disabilities, and other marginalised groups are falling even further behind their peers in their learning."

The report also noted younger pupils in grades 1 to 3 were the most affected and the ripple effect would be felt later in their learning lives.

"… younger children are at risk for more substantial and sustained learning loss than older children. A child currently enrolled in Grade 1 could suffer a 27 percentage point reduction in reading mastery by Grade 9," it read.



The report recommends that governments should account for every child's educational needs by making sure they were back in school.

According to Unicef 23 countries were yet to fully reopen schools and around 405 million schoolchildren were affected.

