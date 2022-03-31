1h ago

add bookmark

Rate of school dropouts tripled in SA due to Covid-19 - Unicef report

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Unicef report has painted a grim picture of SA's education.
A Unicef report has painted a grim picture of SA's education.
Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
  • Out-of-school children in South Africa tripled from 250 000 to 750 000 in a year because of Covid-19.
  • Countries in sub-Sahara Africa are the most affected by dropouts.
  • Twenty countries are yet to fully open schools and around 405 million schoolchildren are affected.

The number of out-of-school children in South Africa tripled from 250 000 to 750 000 between March 2020 and July 2021, a new Unicef report says.

The report added in Malawi, the dropout rate among girls in secondary education increased by 48%.

In Kenya, of a pooled sample of 4 000 adolescents aged 10 to 19 years, 16% of girls and 8% of boys did not return when schools reopened after Covid-19 lockdowns.

In Liberia, 43% of pupils did not go back to school, while in Uganda, 10% in both primary and secondary school dropped out.

As such, the report said, educational gains have been reversed in most sub-Saharan countries due to lockdowns, and, "the current pace of learning is so slow that it would take an average of seven years for most schoolchildren to learn foundational reading skills that should have been grasped in two years, and 11 years to learn foundational numeracy skills".

WATCH | Hoërskool Jan Viljoen: Black and coloured pupils say they feel racially targeted at the school

Commenting on the report's findings, Catherine Russell, Unicef's executive director, said unequal access to education was a potential conflict driver because out-of-school children were some of the most vulnerable and marginalised in society.

"This rising inequality in access to learning means that education risks becoming the greatest divider, not the greatest equaliser. When the world fails to educate its children, we all suffer," she added.

Russell said: "The pandemic's impact on education has also widened disparities and deepened inequity. Children from the poorest households, those involved in child labour, children with disabilities, and other marginalised groups are falling even further behind their peers in their learning."

The report also noted younger pupils in grades 1 to 3 were the most affected and the ripple effect would be felt later in their learning lives.

"… younger children are at risk for more substantial and sustained learning loss than older children. A child currently enrolled in Grade 1 could suffer a 27 percentage point reduction in reading mastery by Grade 9," it read.

The report recommends that governments should account for every child's educational needs by making sure they were back in school.

According to Unicef 23 countries were yet to fully reopen schools and around 405 million schoolchildren were affected.

- The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united nationslockdowneducationcoronavirus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
72% - 2633 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
28% - 1034 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.62
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.21
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
16.18
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.2%
Gold
1,942.68
+0.5%
Silver
24.87
+0.0%
Palladium
2,266.50
+0.1%
Platinum
990.00
-0.5%
Brent Crude
113.45
+2.8%
Top 40
68,508
-0.0%
All Share
75,497
+0.1%
Resource 10
81,597
+0.6%
Industrial 25
81,811
-0.6%
Financial 15
17,690
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris...

29 Mar

Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris 2024 Olympics
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo