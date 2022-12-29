RECAP | How the war in Ukraine played out for Africa

Judging by UN voting, Africa was less keen on supporting the condemnation of Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a tough time drawing attention from African leaders.

The Ukraine war hard-pressed the US to reaffirm a rules-based international order.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year thrust Africa into the centre of a divided world where the continent had to carefully choose which side they were on.

This scenario played out at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly emergency session on 2 March, as the global body voted to condemn Russia's war.

While it was an overwhelming vote, African countries were divided.

Twenty-eight out of 54 African countries (just over 51%) voted in favor of the resolution.

Comparatively, about 81% of non-African member states voted in favour, meaning that Africa as a continent was less keen on supporting the condemnation of Russia.

Thirty-five countries chose to abstain from the vote and again, Africa had the global share of those who chose to "sit on the fence".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sought the support of Africa, and on numerous occasions wanted to address the African Union (AU).

He got his wish in June and he had a virtual address. However, out of the 55 invited heads of state, only four attended the session.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, within a hundred days of invading Ukraine, had managed to meet with his African counterparts and talked to some, like President Cyril Ramaphosa, over the phone.

Senegalese President Macky Sall, the current AU chair, and AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat visited Putin at Russian resort Sochi.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Sall said he "found Vladimir Putin committed and aware that the crisis and sanctions create serious problems for weak economies, such as African economies".

War's negative impact on Africa

Africa's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic was hampered by the war because it raised food and fuel costs, interrupted commerce in products and services, constrained green transitions, and decreased the flow of development financing to the continent.

A 2014 report by the UN estimated that Africa received $133.7 billion each year in official aid, grants, and loans from the international community.

But the war in Ukraine negatively impacted this as international donors switched to Ukraine.

The most affected were areas such as the Sahel region, where climate change and conflict were the major drivers of famine and hunger which, by extension, affect political stability. Following the worst drought in 40 years, vulnerable people in East Africa were in danger of going hungry and dying.

READ | Video appears to show Ukrainian suicide drones destroying a column of Russian armored vehicles

About 18.4 million people last year died from starvation, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The World Food Programme (WFP) and its partners called for the world not to forget Africa amid the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, WFP noted that its budget had been stretched because of the rise in food prices.

With the bulk of wheat and fertiliser used in Africa coming from both Ukraine and Russia, food security became a central part of the war's negative impact on the continent.

The United States rallied African nations to condemn the war because it affected their food security capacity.

At one point, the African Development Bank said in some parts of Africa, wheat prices had shot up by 45%.

The crisis exposed the extent to which Africa was dependent on Eurasia. Zelensky seeing how the war was affecting Africa's food security pledged that Ukraine in the coming years would invest in Africa's agriculture through technological assistance.

At the same time, Russia said it was not to blame for Africa's food predicament, but was probably the answer to it.

Hence it agreed to open up the Black Sea for imports to leave Russia and Ukraine for Africa.

But while that was the case, most ships that left Ukraine were destined for Europe, not Africa.

For Africa, the tough lesson was that the continent needed to strengthen its capacity.

African Development Bank group president Dr Akinwumi Adesina said:

Food aid cannot feed Africa. Africa does not need bowls in hand. Africa needs seeds in the ground, and mechanical harvesters to harvest bountiful food produced locally. Africa will feed itself with pride for there is no dignity in begging for food.

Crossfire



The US revamped its strategy for Africa which primarily sought to make the continent an equal partner in global affairs because the war in Ukraine was challenging the rules-based international order.

Also, its biggest rival in Africa, China, was making inroads that undermine democracy and human rights principles. Hard-pressed to isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, some of the US' attempts were openly condemned by Africa. Particularly by the biggest economy in southern Africa, South Africa.

Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor accused the US of patronising and bullying Africa into toeing the line over the Ukraine issue. She accused the US of bias, particularly in Palestine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in SA in August before going to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kenya, and Ethiopia, but it was in SA where he was told that "we've not seen an even-handed approach" regarding the war in Ukraine and the situation in Palestine.

The US crafted the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act. The law, if passed, would punish all African countries trading with Russia in what the US deemed could help fund the invasion.

Africa has been clear about this proposed law, the continent sees it as a vehicle to punish African countries that have not toed the line on Ukraine.

The US scored a diplomatic victory when it held the US-Africa Leaders Summit, where President Joe Biden acknowledged that Africa had the right to demand a bigger role in global affairs.

His proposal that African countries receive permanent representation in the G20 struck the right note.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

The Russia-Africa Summit failed to take place this year, but there were commitments that it would be hosted in Africa next year.



But for its part, Russia hosted the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) war games, which was attended by some African countries, including the Central African Republic (CAR), Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Mali, Algeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Egypt, Nigeria, and Sudan.

At the games, Russia promised to supply arms to "allies, partners, like-minded counterparts".

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.



