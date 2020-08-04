1h ago

add bookmark

'Regime lashes out whenever there's a threat to their hold on power' - Zimbabwean journalist alleges

Canny Maphanga
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Jekesai Njikizana, AFP

WARNING: This article contains graphic images and may upset some readers.

  • A Zimbabwean journalist says his nephew was abducted and beaten amid reports of alleged human rights violations in the country.
  • The nephew is in hospital.
  • President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the country will overcome "attempts at destabilisation by a few rogue Zimbabweans acting with foreign detractors".

The nephew of Zimbabwean journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu is in hospital after he was allegedly abducted, beaten and tortured in a recent wave of alleged gross human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

READ | Zimbabwe calls US envoy 'thug' as anti-government protests loom

His sin? He - Tawanda Muchehiwa - just happened to be at the shop with two more nephews of Mathuthu when a "third force", allegedly known to law enforcement officers, grabbed him and threw him in the back of the truck.

"We have in the abduction of my nephew, men driving in [six] unmarked cars. He is in a shop. They grabbed him and threw him in the truck. He disappears. The two other nephews, however, were put in another car and taken to the police station," Mathuthu told News24 on Tuesday.

"Tawanda was blindfolded and he was driven some distance out of town. He was chained up and handcuffed. They were stepping on top of him so the doctors believe this trauma caused the renal failure," he further alleged.

Zimbabwean journalists nephew hospitalised after h
Zimbabwean journalist's nephew hospitalised after he was allegedly abducted and beaten.
Zimbabwean journalists nephew hospitalised after h
Zimbabwean journalist's nephew hospitalised after he was allegedly abducted and beaten.
Zimbabwean journalists nephew hospitalised after h
Zimbabwean journalist's nephew hospitalised after he was allegedly abducted and beaten.
Zimbabwean journalists nephew hospitalised after h
Zimbabwean journalist's nephew hospitalised after he was allegedly abducted and beaten.

According to his uncle, Muchehiwa is not involved in politics and is merely a second-year journalism student who will occasionally share his opinion on social media.

The incident comes amid growing reports of alleged gross human rights violations in the country in which journalists and human rights activists were arrested.

The Zimbabwean journalist recently collaborated with prominent investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono, to expose alleged corruption in Covid-19 procurement.

Chin'ono is in police detention but Mathuthu was not at home when his residence was raided.

"The police also came for me when he (Chin'ono) was arrested. They could not find me at home so they arrested my sister.

"They raided my house, rampaged through it and said that they were looking for subversive material that I was manufacturing," he said.

News24 has seen a signed search and seizure warrant, dated 30 July 2020, which stated that Mathuthu was "organising and advocating for illegal demonstrations against the Government of Zimbabwe pencilled for the 31st of July 2020".

READ | Still no word from SA govt amid growing reports of alleged human rights violations in Zimbabwe

The warrant permitted officers of the law to search anyone on the premises and seize "cellphones, SIM cards, computers, cameras, offensive and subversive material or any material likely to be used during the illegal demonstration and any material used to manufacture any such material".

Mathuthu is of the view that waves of alleged human rights abuses in the country always occur when the Zimbabwean government feels it is losing its power.

"We have a very paranoid government that appears to be out of solutions for the crisis of the economy and the complete lack of public trust in them resolving the issue.

"The government has elected not to resolve issues but to lash out at citizens that it perceives as influencing citizens to rise up against government. Typically, the regime lashes out whenever there is a threat to their hold in power. It happens in waves," he said.

These incidents have prompted the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter campaign, which aims to shed a light on the current events with the hope of finding a solution the alleged crisis.

Country will overcome this

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in an address on Tuesday morning in response to the events in the country, told citizens that the country would overcome "attempts at destabilisation by a few rogue Zimbabweans acting with foreign detractors". 

"The direction we desire remains unchanged, our goal remains clear - this is the goal of peace, unity, stability, development, progress and prosperity. Although our progress has been slowed down, rest assured that we shall achieve our objectives.

"We will overcome, we will defeat the attack and stop the bleeding of our economy, we will overcome attempts at destabilisation of our society by a few rogue Zimbabweans acting with foreign detractors. Those who promote hate and disharmony will never win, the bad apples that have attempted to divide our people and weaken our systems will be flushed out," he said.

Related Links
OPINION | It is time for SADC states to break with Zimbabwe
Arrested Zimbabwean author, Booker nominee Tsitsi Dangarembga freed
Zimbabweans in Cape Town join solidarity protest before being dispersed by police
Read more on:
emmerson mnagagwazimbabwehuman rights abuses
Lottery
One lucky Daily Lotto player bags R362k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Rugby Championship looks set to be hosted November and December, with New Zealand a likely destination. Would you be confident in the Boks defending their title?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the Boks will be undercooked compared to their Australian and New Zealand counterparts.
36% - 1314 votes
The All Blacks will win easily if all the games are staged in New Zealand.
24% - 893 votes
Underprepared or not, the Boks should jump at any sort of opportunity to play Test rugby.
40% - 1487 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.20
(-0.08)
ZAR/GBP
22.49
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
20.24
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
12.26
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.03)
Gold
1976.61
(+0.11)
Silver
24.37
(+0.64)
Platinum
920.00
(+0.22)
Brent Crude
43.86
(+1.45)
Palladium
2106.50
(+0.67)
All Share
56181.23
(+0.63)
Top 40
51894.26
(+0.63)
Financial 15
9893.68
(+0.90)
Industrial 25
75061.63
(+0.43)
Resource 10
57012.94
(+0.76)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug 2020

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo