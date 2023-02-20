Robert Mugabe junior in court for destruction of property

One of Robert Mugabe's sons is accused of destroying property at a house party.

Robert Mugabe junior and the complainant were given an opportunity to "negotiate over the matter".

Last year, the younger Mugabe endorsed Zanu-PF and its leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

An angry Robert Mugabe junior on Sunday morning accused his friend's gardener of urinating on the wheels of his car before going on a rampage to vandalise high-end cars and property.

Mugabe spent Sunday night at Avondale police station in Harare after he was arrested on allegations of destroying property, worth more than R200 000, at a house in the leafy suburb of Strathaven.

This was revealed on Monday afternoon when the son of the late Zimbabwean strongman, Robert Mugabe, appeared in court to face a charge of malicious damage to property.

The complainant, according to the police report, was his friend, Sindiso Nkathazo.

It is the State's case that Mugabe was a visitor at Nkathazo's house. He had a heated argument with his friend's gardener, whom he accused of urinating on the wheels of his car.

When he realised that Mugabe was angry, the gardener fled.

In a fit of rage, it is alleged that Mugabe broke the windscreen of a Mercedes Benz CLS and a Mercedes Benz E350D.

It is also alleged that he proceeded to damage various properties, including windows and household electrical gadgets.

The estimated value of the damage was US$12 000 (around R217 000).

After the initial appearance in court, Mugabe's lawyer, Ashiel Mugiya, told journalists the National Prosecuting Authority "has given the parties an opportunity to negotiate", but charges were not dropped.

Since the death of his father in September 2019, Robert junior has largely led a private life, only to make a grand entrance at a Zanu-PF rally last year in March, to endorse President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In May last year, Mugabe was admitted to a Singapore hospital after his right lung collapsed during a visit to the Asian country.

In September, he narrowly escaped death after reportedly crashing his luxury Range Rover Vogue SUV in the Nyanga resort area.

