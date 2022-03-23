19m ago

add bookmark

Robert Mugabe's son endorses Mnangagwa's Zanu PF ahead of by-elections

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele in Zimbabwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Robert Junior Mugabe is seen during a meeting of the party's youth league.
Robert Junior Mugabe is seen during a meeting of the party's youth league.
Jekesai Njikizan, AFP
  • Robert Junior Mugabe has endorsed Zanu PF ahead of by-elections on Saturday.
  • Mugabe junior says supporting Zanu PF is a family tradition.
  • Robert Mugabe senior died a bitter man and voted for the opposition led by Nelson Chamisa in 2018.

Robert Junior Mugabe, son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, has come out in support of Zanu PF ahead of by-elections due to be held in the country on Saturday.

"I thought I should come and support the party... it's a family tradition. Since I was born, all I knew was Zanu PF," Robert Junior, 30, told journalists upon his arrival at President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF's rally in St Mary's Chitungwiza about 25km east of Harare.

He added:

I am a Zanu PF child and it's only right that I continue the legacy.

His appearance at the rally and support for Zanu PF is contrary to that of his father shortly before his death.

READ | Zimbabwean by-elections: Change of name, colours for MDC as parties test waters before 2023 polls

The late Mugabe said he would not vote for his oppressors and openly showed his support for Nelson Chamisa, who ran as MDC Alliance candidate in the 2018 general elections.

"I can't vote for those who have caused me to be in this condition," the late Mugabe declared at a news conference on 29 July 2018, two days before the elections.

Mugabe was removed from power after 37 years in a military coup led by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.


Tankers rolled into the streets of Harare a few days after Mugabe had fired his then-deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, who, in a letter addressed to the president, declared that he would be back in three weeks to "take the levers of power".

Mnangagwa's threat came to pass.

Prosperity preacher and socialite Passion Java has been credited with persuading Mugabe's son to support Zanu PF since the two have appeared on social media together.

They arrived at the rally venue together.

Speaking about the presence of Mugabe's son at the rally, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said his generation was ushering the youth into leadership.

Mutsvangwa said:

It's a matter of continuity for the future of prosperity in Zimbabwe. Having Robert here is very inspiring and very reassuring. I'm very happy about it.

More than 100 parliamentary and council seats are up for the taking on Saturday. The by-elections are viewed as a dress rehearsal for the general elections, slated for next year.

The biggest opposition party, led by Chamisa, will contest the elections as Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) after losing the name MDC Alliance to Douglas Mwonzora, a former ally.


The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zanu pfrobert mugabe juniorchristopher musvangwaemmerson mnangagwazimbabwepolitcssouthern africa
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
66% - 3067 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
29% - 1327 votes
Tougher regulations
5% - 249 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.81
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.53
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.26
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.04
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,931.43
+0.5%
Silver
25.00
+0.9%
Palladium
2,545.50
+2.2%
Platinum
1,027.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
115.48
-0.1%
Top 40
68,294
-1.2%
All Share
74,917
-1.1%
Resource 10
83,064
+0.2%
Industrial 25
81,326
-2.8%
Financial 15
17,081
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo