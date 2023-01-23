31m ago

add bookmark

Russian warship armed with hypersonic missiles to join drills with China, South Africa

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Russian president Vladimir Putin shakes hands with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Russian president Vladimir Putin shakes hands with South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Getty Images

A Russian warship armed with new-generation hypersonic cruise weapons will participate in joint exercises with the navies of China and South Africa in February, the Russian state agency, TASS, said on Monday.

It was the first official mention of the participation by the frigate, "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov," which is armed with Zircon missiles.

The missiles fly at nine times the speed of sound, with a range of more than 1 000 km (620 miles), Russia says. They form the centrepiece of its hypersonic arsenal, along with the Avangard glide vehicle that entered combat duty in 2019.

The agency said, citing an unidentified defence source:

'Admiral Gorshkov' ... will go to the logistic support point in Syria's Tartus, and then take part in joint naval exercises with the Chinese and South African navies.

On Thursday, the South African National Defence Force said the drills, to run from February 17 to February 27 near the port city of Durban and Richards Bay, aim "to strengthen the already flourishing relations between South Africa, Russia and China."

The exercise will be the second involving the three countries in South Africa, after a drill in 2019, the defence force added in its statement.

READ | Why Tutu organisations want Ramaphosa to 'pull plug' on proposed naval exercises with Russia, China

The "Gorshkov" held exercises in the Norwegian Sea this month after President Vladimir Putin sent it to the Atlantic Ocean in a signal to the West that Russia would not back down over the war in Ukraine.

Russia sees the weapons as a way to pierce increasingly sophisticated US missile defences that Putin has warned could one day shoot down its nuclear missiles.

China, Russia and the United States are in a race to develop hypersonic weapons, seen as a way to gain an edge over any adversary because of their speeds, greater than five times that of sound and because they are harder to detect.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosavladimir putinrussiachinasouth africamissile drillsmilitary
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
44% - 1420 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
13% - 412 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
43% - 1378 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.17
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.30
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.72
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.00
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
1,044.00
+0.2%
Palladium
1,730.19
-0.0%
Gold
1,919.97
-0.5%
Silver
23.72
-0.9%
Brent Crude
87.63
+1.7%
Top 40
74,042
+1.2%
All Share
80,141
+1.1%
Resource 10
78,975
+0.9%
Industrial 25
101,295
+1.0%
Financial 15
16,296
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Chord in the act: 9-year-old pianist signs collab deal after wowing shoppers in...

3h ago

Chord in the act: 9-year-old pianist signs collab deal after wowing shoppers in Cape Town mall
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity

20 Jan

WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity
‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery

18 Jan

‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo