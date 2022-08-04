Rwanda to reaffirm arrest of 'Hotel Rwanda' hero during US Secretary of State's visit to Kigali

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due in Rwanda for a diplomatic offensive next week.

Rwanda says the arrest of Paul Rusesabagina and 20 others was lawful under both Rwandan and international law.

Kagame called Rusesabagina a "manufactured hero".

Rwanda will not move an inch on the issue around the arrest of US citizen Paul Rusesabagina.

This was revealed by the country's foreign affairs ministry as it confirmed the imminent visit by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kigali next week.

During his visit, Blinken will engage Rwanda on the country's bilateral relations with the US.

This will particularly be in areas such as peacekeeping, global health, food, climate change, energy, counterterrorism, and trade.

However, one major agenda on Blinken's diary is the arrest of Rusesabagina which, Rwanda said, was non-negotiable.

"On the case of Rwandan citizen Paul Rusesabagina, on which we had engaged the US for more than a decade, Rwanda welcomes the opportunity to once again make it clear that his arrest and conviction for serious crimes against Rwandan citizens [alongside other 20 accomplices in the same trial], while residing in the United States, were lawful under both Rwandan and international law," the ministry added.



Rusesabagina, 67, was the manager of Hôtel des Milles Collines during the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

He was a Hutu married to a Tutsi, when about 800 000 people, mostly ethnic Tutsis, were massacred by extremists from the Hutu community.

Rusesabagina was famed for housing about 1 200 people at the hotel for up to 100 days, saving them from the massacre.

His heroics inspired the Hollywood movie Hotel Rwanda.

Rusesabagina left Rwanda in 1996 for Belgium and soon would become a critic of the post-genocide government led by President Paul Kagame.

After years in Belgium working as a taxi driver, where he was a target of Rwandan spies, he left for the US in 2009.



In 2018, he became the leader of the opposition-in-exile the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD). The party's armed wing, the National Liberation Front (FLN), is alleged to be carrying out military operations in Rwanda.

Arrest

Rusesabagina was arrested in August 2020 and sentenced a year later to 25 years, despite the state pushing for a life sentence.

An American citizen, he was on a flight from Dubai to Burundi which was redirected to Kigali in what he described as a kidnapping by Rwandan authorities.

Rusesabagina was found guilty of funding the FLN, which claimed responsibility for the 2018 and 2019 attacks in the south of Rwanda which killed about eight civilians.

"He founded a terrorist organisation that attacked Rwanda, he financially contributed to terrorist activities,” Justice Beatrice Mukamurenzi said in his judgment.

In his 2006 memoir titled An Ordinary Man he referred to Kagame as the "classic African strongman".

For his part, Kagame called Rusesabagina a "manufactured hero".

