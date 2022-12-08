1h ago

Rwandan research says canine Covid-19 testing results are not to be sniffed at

Lenin Ndebele
Trained canines can quickly and efficiently detect respiratory secretion samples from both asymptomatic and symptomatic Covid-19 patients. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)
Trained canines can quickly and efficiently detect respiratory secretion samples from both asymptomatic and symptomatic Covid-19 patients.
  • Four dogs were trained to sniff out Covid-19 and the results were remarkable.
  • Using dogs is more cost and time effective than using the PCR test, a researcher believes.
  • The research recommends that governments should use this method.

A recent study carried out in Rwanda found that trained dogs can detect Covid-19 so remarkably that this method could replace the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test currently being used.

The research by Leon Mutesa, director of Centre for Human Genetics at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences-University of Rwanda, sought to determine whether the use of dogs could be applied for detection of Covid-19 in Rwanda, and also measured its cost-saving.

In a period of five months, Mutesa and his assistants trained four dogs to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in sweat samples collected from people who had tested positive or negative for Covid-19.

"Dogs were trained using a detection dog training system (DDTS) and in vivo diagnosis. Samples were collected from 5 253 participants, using a cotton pad swiped in the underarm… to collect sweat samples. Statistical analysis was conducted using R statistical software," reads the research's methodology section.

The research began on the delta variant of Covid-19 from August to September 2021 and the results were remarkable.

The dogs' detection of the virus ranged from 75 to 89.9% for the lowest and highest-performing dogs.

The second phase of the research coincided with the Omicron variant between January and March this year, and while the four dogs' sensitivity decreased substantially from 36.6 to 41.5%, specificity remained above 95%.

Using dogs proved to be much cheaper and faster than the PCR test, the report said.

"The use of scent-detection dogs was also found to be cost-saving compared to antigen rapid diagnostic tests, based on a marginal cost of approximately US$14 000 for testing of the 5 253 samples which makes US$2.67 per sample. Testing turnaround time was also faster with the scent detection dogs, at three hours compared to 11 hours with routine diagnostic testing," the report said.

Conclusively, according to the study, trained canines can quickly and efficiently detect respiratory secretion samples from both asymptomatic and symptomatic Covid-19 patients.

The results suggest that governments could take up this initiative in testing for Covid-19.

Studies from Germany and the United Kingdom have shown that dogs are effective at detecting both communicable and non-communicable medical problems and diseases.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


