45m ago

add bookmark

SA deploys 200 specially trained border control officers at Beitbridge

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African Nation Defence Force members patrol the area near Beitbridge in Musina.
South African Nation Defence Force members patrol the area near Beitbridge in Musina.
Sandile Ndlovu, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • A new home affairs unit named the Border Management Authority has dispatched officers to the Beitbridge border.
  • To guard against corruption, the officers will undergo regular lifestyle audits.
  • Zimbabwe has welcomed the move and vowed to cooperate with the new unit.

South Africa on Thursday deployed 200 fully equipped border guards to the Beitbridge border post, which links the country with Zimbabwe.

The guards fall under the newly established Border Management Authority (BMA) and will work with Zimbabwe's border patrol, which consists of the police and the military.

READ | Beitbridge border fence contractors say they should not be made to pay for Public Works' 'mistakes'

Speaking during the unveiling of the unit in Messina this week, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the guards would seek to stem criminal activities in the border region.

"We are determined to [turn] the transformed border into one of the best crime-free facilities," he added.

He said those selected underwent intensive training and would work with other state security agencies.

He said:

This cohort will be tactically deployed at the identified five vulnerable segments of the border line, working together with members of the South African National Defence Force.

Corruption hotspot

Beitbridge is the busiest land border linking South Africa with the outside world. Zimbabwe collects on average R4 million per day at the new one-stop terminal, while an average of a thousand trucks are cleared daily.

Official estimates indicate that about 15 000 people use the border daily.

A South African Police Service (SAPS) officer ask
Authorities pictured at the Beitbridge border between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

According to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), the Beitbridge border is a corruption hotspot.

Several Zimra officers were arrested last month after failing to explain how they had accumulated their wealth after lifestyle audits were conducted.


Zimra loss control manager Selleck Mapfeka said when he appeared before Parliament last week:

We are currently investigating three officers who built mansions in Harare, but failed to explain how they acquired the wealth following a lifestyle audit.

South African and Zimbabwean border control officers have in the past been arrested for being part of smuggling syndicates.

As such, Motsoaledi said the BMA guards will be subjected to routine lifestyle audits.

According to Trustworthy Manatsire, the regional immigration officer in charge on the Zimbabwean side of the border, they have been arresting on average 200 offenders daily since last month. They include undocumented travellers using the border, "border jumpers", vehicles, and cigarette smugglers.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
aaron motsoaledibeitbridge
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
18% - 1234 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
63% - 4235 votes
SA was never ready
19% - 1278 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.28
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.22
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,708.47
-0.1%
Silver
18.62
+1.1%
Palladium
1,861.50
-2.5%
Platinum
852.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
99.10
-0.5%
Top 40
58,575
-0.1%
All Share
64,728
+0.0%
Resource 10
57,310
-0.3%
Industrial 25
80,427
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,564
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo