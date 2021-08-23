SA extradites former Mozambique finance minister back home, after years of wrangling with US

Manuel Chang faces charges linked to Mozambique’s largest corruption scandal.

Chang was arrested in 2018 and has been in a South African jail for over two years.

Both US and Mozambican authorities have requested Chang’s extradition.

After more than two years in a Gauteng jail, South Africa will hand Mozambique’s former finance minister over to authorities in Maputo.

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said in a statement on Monday that Manuel Chang would be extradited to Maputo where he will face charges linked to Mozambique’s largest corruption scandal in history.

Chang is accused of signing off on guarantees that led to the so-called hidden debt scandal, partly authorising loans of over $2 billion (more than R30.5 billion) between 2013 and 2014.

Chang will now join 19 other people charged with corruption in a trial that began on Monday.

Minister Ronald Lamola had previously delayed extraditing the former minister to Mozambique, over concerns that he enjoyed legal immunity as a former member of parliament. Chang faces charges of abuse of power, fraud, embezzlement, money laundering, and corruption.

"As the facts stand now, the accused is not immune from prosecution and has been duly indicted by the Mozambican government," Lamola’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said in a statement.

Chang was arrested on 27 December 2018 at OR Tambo International Airport on his way to Dubai, and has remained in custody ever since due to legal and political wrangling.

South African police arrested him on a warrant issued by the United States, on allegations of conspiracy to commit fraud and taking millions of dollars in bribes. US prosecutors have already arrested and tried three bankers from Credit Suisse for facilitating the loans.

A 2019, a US extradition request was put on hold after Mozambican authorities requested Chang’s extradition at the same time. In May that year, former justice minister Michael Masutha agreed to send Chang to Maputo, but soon after taking over the ministry, Lamola halted the decision.

Lamola sought a High Court intervention, which ruled that that Chang would be immune from prosecution as a member of parliament. It is understood that Mozambican authorities sought to appeal that ruling, but never followed through, said Phiri.

Instead, Mozambique’s government stripped Chang of his immunity later that year. In May last year, Mozambique’s attorney general wrote to Lamola, saying prosecutors had enough evidence “to condemn Chang and his co-accused.”

Despite this and Lamola’s decision, the matter was in limbo for another year. The delay pointed to political tension, as pro-Frelimo officials are believed to have leaned on Lamola to avoid sending Chang to the US.

Chang’s lawyers declined to apply for bail, saying they did not believe their client would be granted temporary freedom. Instead, he has remained in Modderbee Prison.

In 2019, a US federal court obtained a grand jury indictment against Chang and seven others, including the three Credit Suisse bankers. The three - Andrew Pearse, Detelina Subeva and Surjan Singh - took a plea bargain, with all of them admitted to taking bribes. They have not yet been sentenced.

