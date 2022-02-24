'SA faces an imminent threat of jihadist terrorism' - report

South Africa's security and intelligence services has no capacity to deal with Islamic extremists.

South Africa is one of the countries flagged in a SADC report from which Islamic extremists are being funded.

Since 2017, many South Africans have joined international terror groups.

South Africa's intelligence systems are compromised and unable to deal with possible Islamic extremist attacks, according to a new study by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC).

The report - "Insurgency, illicit markets and corruption: The Cabo Delgado conflict and its regional implications" - was launched on Thursday by the Hanns Seidel Foundation, the GI-TOC and News24.

The report traces South Africa's incapacitation as far back as 2015.

"Some observers argue that the cases [terrorism] that have emerged since 2015 prove that South Africa now faces an imminent threat of jihadist terrorism," the report found.

The report points out five key Islamic terrorism cases in South Africa since 2015.

One such case was that of twin brothers Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie and their friend, Renaldo Galdino Smith, who attempted to travel from South Africa to Syria to join the Islamic State, but were intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg in April 2015.

ALSO READ | Mozambique insurgents dare SADC forces to follow them into the bush

In early February this year, the Thulsie twins entered into a plea bargain with the State. Tony-Lee received an 11-year prison sentence and Brandon-Lee was handed an eight-year sentence.

The report also notes that South Africa has been a hideout for Islamic extremists for almost 20 years .

The report said:

There have been several instances over the past two decades where South Africa has been used as a base for terrorists operating internationally, as a base to plan attacks, a conduit for financing or a hiding place.

Julian Rademeyer, the director of the Organised Crime Observatory for East and Southern Africa at the GI-TOC, and one of the writers, said at the official launch that South Africa provides a perfect breeding ground because of its "extensive" issues with gangsterism, corruption and entrenched organised crime.

A case to illustrate this was that of Al Shabaab-linked Samantha Lewthwaite, a British national who was instrumental in planning the Westgate Mall attack of 2014 in Nairobi. Investigations revealed that she had been living in South Africa for at least six years before the attack.

Despite SA intelligence services admitting that, since the early 2000s, the country has been a training base for terrorist activity planning and training, not much headway has been made to stop it.

With the most recent terrorist operations in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado, the report says evidence of financing the terrorists from South Africa has been brought forward.

"A report released by the SADC states that some funding for the Mozambican insurgency has been channelled through individuals and private organisations in South Africa and other countries in East Africa, including Tanzania, DRC, Uganda and Burundi," the report stated.

By 2017, it was estimated that between 60 and a 100 South Africans had joined the Islamic State.

With the latest insurgency just next door in Mozambique, it is feared that more South Africans will easily join the terror groups in Cabo Delgado.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.