SA man among 9 killed in shootout with Botswana police, following cash-in-transit robbery

The Botswana Police Service killed nine suspected robbers.

A South African man was among them.

The Pula equivalent of almost R1.2 million was stolen and a 30-year-old Motswana woman was arrested.

A South African man was among nine people Botswana police killed in a shootout on Wednesday, following a cash-in-transit robbery in the country's capital city, Gaborone.

READ | Innocent bystander shot dead during cash-in-transit heist in Gauteng

The men are believed to be part of an armed gang of 11 who were in pursuit of a cash-in-transit that was carrying the Pula equivalent of almost R1.2 million.

"Nine men aged between 20 and 35, of Botswana and South African origin, died in an exchange of fire with the members of the Botswana Police Service this morning at Phase 2 location in Gaborone," the police said.

Phase 2 is located in the heart of the city, next to the central business district, and is the prime area of Gaborone.

The police said the assailants attacked and robbed the cash-in-transit van at Gaborone's Main Mall early on Wednesday morning.



The robbers "fled the scene and were, later on, followed and confronted by the police and an exchange of fire ensued, resulting in fatal injuries to some of the robbers".

One of the survivors was an unnamed 30-year-old Motswana woman who was arrested. Part of the money and arms were recovered at the scene.

Assistant police commissioner Dipheko Motube said:

Four pistols and an AK-47 assault rifle were found in their possession, whilst an undisclosed amount of cash was recovered from the robbers.

This incident happed a few days after 25 would-be cash-in-transit robbers exchanged gunfire with cops in southern Johannesburg, leading to the death of eight.

Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe, there were a series of home, business and cash-in-transit robberies since last year .

In many of the cases, investigations revealed police officer and military official involvement.

Last year, Zimbabwe put in place a shoot-to-kill policy to deal with the growing threat of armed robberies.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.