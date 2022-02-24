42m ago

add bookmark

SA man among 9 killed in shootout with Botswana police, following cash-in-transit robbery

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Botswana police killed nine people suspected of attacking a cash-in-transit vehicle.
Botswana police killed nine people suspected of attacking a cash-in-transit vehicle.
Lefty Shivambu, Gallo Images
  • The Botswana Police Service killed nine suspected robbers.
  • A South African man was among them.
  • The Pula equivalent of almost R1.2 million was stolen and a 30-year-old Motswana woman was arrested.

A South African man was among nine people Botswana police killed in a shootout on Wednesday, following a cash-in-transit robbery in the country's capital city, Gaborone.

READ | Innocent bystander shot dead during cash-in-transit heist in Gauteng

The men are believed to be part of an armed gang of 11 who were in pursuit of a cash-in-transit that was carrying the Pula equivalent of almost R1.2 million.

"Nine men aged between 20 and 35, of Botswana and South African origin, died in an exchange of fire with the members of the Botswana Police Service this morning at Phase 2 location in Gaborone," the police said.

Phase 2 is located in the heart of the city, next to the central business district, and is the prime area of Gaborone.

The police said the assailants attacked and robbed the cash-in-transit van at Gaborone's Main Mall early on Wednesday morning.

The robbers "fled the scene and were, later on, followed and confronted by the police and an exchange of fire ensued, resulting in fatal injuries to some of the robbers".

One of the survivors was an unnamed 30-year-old Motswana woman who was arrested. Part of the money and arms were recovered at the scene.

Assistant police commissioner Dipheko Motube said:

Four pistols and an AK-47 assault rifle were found in their possession, whilst an undisclosed amount of cash was recovered from the robbers.

This incident happed a few days after 25 would-be cash-in-transit robbers exchanged gunfire with cops in southern Johannesburg, leading to the death of eight.

Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe, there were a series of home, business and cash-in-transit robberies since last year .

In many of the cases, investigations revealed police officer and military official involvement.

Last year, Zimbabwe put in place a shoot-to-kill policy to deal with the growing threat of armed robberies.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The stories produced through the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that may be contained herein do not reflect those of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
botswana police servicebotswanacrimesouthern africa
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
59% - 1017 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
41% - 706 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.27
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.55
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Gold
1,944.95
+1.9%
Silver
25.12
+2.3%
Palladium
2,589.00
+4.2%
Platinum
1,114.50
+1.9%
Brent Crude
96.84
0.0%
Top 40
66,982
-2.0%
All Share
73,489
-2.0%
Resource 10
78,828
+0.7%
Industrial 25
85,414
-3.9%
Financial 15
15,377
-3.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo