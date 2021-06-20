1h ago

add bookmark

SA surgeons to reconstruct face of 9-year-old boy after Zimbabwe hyena attack

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rodwell Khomazana is taken into the hospital on a gurney at the Mediclinic in Sandton on 19 June 2021.
Rodwell Khomazana is taken into the hospital on a gurney at the Mediclinic in Sandton on 19 June 2021.
PHOTO: Guillem Sartorio/AFP
  • A nine-year-old boy lost his nose, left eye, most of his upper lip, and bits of his forehead in a hyena attack.
  • The incident took place during a nighttime church service last month and left Rodwell Khomazana in need of medical care.
  • Plastic surgeons from Sandton Mediclinic are now preparing to reconstruct his face using tissue from his body. 

Plastic surgeons in South Africa are preparing to reconstruct the face of a nine-year-old Zimbabwean boy mauled by a hyena in an attack last month.

Rodwell Khomazana lost his nose, left eye, most of his upper lip, bits of his forehead and other parts of his face when he was attacked during a nighttime church service outside Harare on 2 May.

Doctors in one of the city's main public hospitals did the best they could to patch him up and stabilise his condition, but lacked the resources to fully repair his ravaged face.

Unable to afford specialised surgery only available abroad, his mother contacted medics in neighbouring South Africa, who agreed to operate on him for free in a private Johannesburg clinic.

FEEL GOOD | SA healthcare workers rally to bring Zim boy mauled by hyena to SA for reconstructive surgery

"When she mentioned the story of this poor child mauled by a hyena I couldn't say no," plastic surgeon Ridwan Mia told AFP earlier this week.

Rodwell was flown to Johannesburg on Saturday and greeted by hospital staff singing South Africa's national anthem.

Many wore white T-shirts printed with "Team Rodwell" and a drawing of the boy.

Nine-year-old boy mauled in the face
A 9-year-old boy was mauled in the face by a hyena in Zimbabwe.
Sunday Sun Supplied

They clapped and cheered as he was wheeled into the building, a green hooded sweater pulled over his head and his face covered in white bandages.

A peephole had been cut over his right eye, through which he watched cartoons on a smart tablet.

'Huge injury'

Mia and his team will perform exploratory surgery on Monday, after which they will schedule a complex operation expected to last around 20 hours.

They will use tissue from other parts of his body to reconstruct his jaw, nose, mouth and cheeks. He will also be fitted with a prostatic eye.

"Unfortunately he will have multiple scars on his face," said Mia.

He explained:

What we are hoping to do is a procedure where we minimise... the scarring.

Rodwell "will never have a completely normal, unscarred face", he warned. "But we want to give him something that will at least allow him to be functional and enjoy the things that other kids do."

Rodwell Khomazana being taken into hospital
Rodwell Khomazana being taken into the hospital on a gurney at Mediclinic Sandton.
Guillem Sartorio / AFP
9-year-old Rodwell Khomazana was mauled
Nine-year-old Rodwell Khomazana, who was mauled by a hyena, arriving at the Mediclinic Sandton Hospital on 19 June 2021.
Guillem Sartorio / AFP
Rodwell Khomazana is taken into hospital
Rodwell Khomazana is taken into the hospital on a gurney at the Mediclinic in Sandton on 19 June 2021.
Guillem Sartorio / AFP

Donations will cover the costs of hospitalisation, which is expected to last at least a month with several touch up procedures.

A hotel has offered to accommodate the child's mother during that time.

Mia said left over money would be used for therapy to help Rodwell overcome trauma.

He noted psychological support would be particularly important for him to accept his new eye.

Doctors hope Rodwell will eventually "feel like a normal boy again", Mia said.

"Unfortunately the harsh reality is we are dealing with a huge injury."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zimbabwesouth africahealthsouthern africaanimals
Lottery
R446k for one Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
17% - 980 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 438 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 4508 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
view
Rand - Dollar
14.35
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,764.62
0.0%
Silver
25.81
0.0%
Palladium
2,467.49
0.0%
Platinum
1,038.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.6%
Top 40
59,504
-1.5%
Resource 10
60,958
-1.7%
All Share
65,635
-1.4%
Industrial 25
87,956
-1.3%
Financial 15
12,995
-2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

6h ago

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo