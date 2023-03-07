SA the favoured tertiary education destination for sub-Saharan Africans - study

A recent study has revealed that South Africa is a favoured destination for those opting to stay in Africa and get a tertiary education.

France has the largest cohort of African students learning there.

According to the report, the main driving force for sub-Saharan African students is the lack of capacity in their home countries' higher education systems.

South African universities are favoured by those in sub-Saharan Africa who want to study on the continent, while those seeking education overseas opt for France ahead of the United States and the United Kingdom, recent research by Campus France shows.

The report also adds that more students from Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe opt for education outside their countries.

According to the report, the main driving force for sub-Saharan African students is the lack of capacity in their home countries' higher education systems.

"Students from sub-Saharan Africa are particularly mobile: 4.8% of them study abroad, compared to 2.7% on average worldwide. Sub-Saharan students abroad represent nearly 7% of all degree-seeking students abroad, while they constitute only 3.7% of all students in the world."

The youngest population in the world is found in Africa.

Around 40% of the population was under the age of 15 as of 2022, compared to a global average of 25%, World Bank figure show.

If this trend continues, in years to come, Africa will have the biggest pool of students seeking tertiary education and that will translate to more African students studying abroad, the report goes on to say.

"Currently, only 9% of the college-age population is in higher education, and demographic forecasts estimate that this population will double by 2050, so the stakes involved in these issues of higher education are becoming ever more pressing."

The current trend, Campus France said, reflects that with 71 700 students, or 17% of all sub-Saharan students studying abroad in 2020, Nigerian students make up the largest cohort of sub-Saharan African students.

This is contrary to the average trend. Nigeria's numbers have decreased by 24% since 2015. The majority of Nigerian students choose English-speaking nations such as the US, the UK, and Canada.

The number of students from Zimbabwe was estimated to be around 19 100 and Cameroon around 27 000.

READ | Wits is a 'brutal regime', fight it like the youth of 1976, EFF tells protesting students

The two countries make up 4% and 6% respectively of sub-Saharan students. Most Cameroonian students study in Germany and France, and most Zimbabweans study in South Africa.

In the last five years, each of these contingents has marginally risen: the Zimbabweans by 13% and the Cameroonians by 13%, which is less than the average rise of 21%.

The report also noted that in the past five years, the number of mobile students from Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire has dramatically expanded since 2011.

Both significantly climbed by 62% and 87% respectively. These nations represent the fourth and fifth highest cohorts as a result.

Ivorians prefer France, while Ghanaians prefer the United States as their country of study abroad.

However, France is the most preferred destination globally, the report said.

"In 2021-2022, France welcomed nearly 92 000 students from sub-Saharan Africa, which represents 14% of international students from the region and 23% of foreign students in France.

"The country is particularly attractive to French-speaking students: the top 20 countries of sub-Saharan African students in France are countries where French is the language of instruction," says the report.

With a surge of 20% in just five years, the US surpassed South Africa and the UK to become the second most popular destination for students in 2020.

The US hosts 10% of the 430 000 degree-seeking study-abroad students with 41 700 sub-Saharan students.

With 30 300 in South Africa and 27 800 in the UK, the two countries are the third and fourth placed host nations.