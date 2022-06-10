Sanctions don't stop Russia from selling grain to Africa - US

The US says sanctions on Russia don't limit grain exports to Africa.



The US accused Russia of blockading the Black Sea grain route to Africa.

The African Union's "year of nutrition and food security" was derailed by Covid-19, climate change and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The United States says its sanctions on Russia do not affect its food and fertiliser exports to the Global South but rather, to some extent, European countries' import of foodstuffs from Russia.

The Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination in the US State Department, Ambassador Jim O'Brien, said this during a virtual press conference with international journalists on Thursday.

"The US does not sanction Russian food and fertiliser. Our European colleagues are not restricting Russian exports to the Global South. They have some limitations on importing Russian food and fertiliser into their territories. So the story that the sanctions are causing the problem, I think, is deeply misleading," he said.

His comment comes after Senegalese President and African Union (AU) chairperson Macky Sall met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 3 June.

From the meeting, Sall said: "Anti-Russia sanctions have made this situation worse, and now we do not have access to grain from Russia, especially wheat."

O'Brien said if there were genuine cases where American sanctions on Russia were affecting food exports, they were ready to address them.

However, he said that couldn't be true because Russia was making money through exports of other income-generating products.

"So we will address the problem we caused but again, Russia is bringing in a lot of money for the things it wants to sell, and if it's not selling food, that's Russia's choice," he said.

African countries rely on wheat imports from both Ukraine and Russia.

For instance, 90% of Somalia's wheat imports come from the two countries. This is followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo's 80% wheat imports. The two countries are some of the hardest hit by famine on the continent.



The AU themed 2022 as the "year of nutrition and food security", but the impact of Covid-19, climate change and the war in Ukraine have somewhat derailed this objective.

The US blames Russia for its part in the war's reversal of this goal.



"We are working quite closely with African countries and have been for years and are laying plans for even stronger engagement in the future. We haven't seen Russia on the ground doing this same kind of work. If they're that concerned about food security in Africa, it's a newfound concern," said US Special Envoy for Global Food Security, Dr Cary Fowler.

Most of the grain destined for Africa from Ukraine comes through the Black Sea. The US says Russia, at the start of the war, made that route impossible through threats that spurned the cost of exports to Africa.

"Russia issued a notice to mariners in the Black Sea that warned people not to send their ships into certain areas," O'Brien said.

This meant that insurance and shipping companies had to increase their charges to cover the risk factor presented by the war, and less food leaving Ukraine and at a higher cost.

On the other hand, during the meeting with Sall, Putin claimed Ukraine was to blame for the blockade of the Black Sea. He claimed that Ukraine mined the Black Sea ports and hampering the movement of goods.

Ukraine fears that once the Black Sea is opened up, Russia will have easy access to its southern cities, such as Odessa, which it wants to capture.

